Updated:

Morgan County man arrested after car theft

By Independent Herald

A Morgan County man is facing felony charges in Oneida following the brazen theft of a vehicle from an auto sales lot on Alberta Street.

The narrative painted by a police report following the July 19 theft is one of a man who had a plan to generate cash to purchase drugs, but forgot about the possibility of being captured on surveillance camera.

Thomas Vick, 35, was arrested on Tuesday, July 20, just one day after he allegedly stole a vehicle from Cooper’s Auto Sales on Alberta Street in Oneida. According to a warrant filed by Oneida Police Department Investigator Andy Davis, Vick was captured on surveillance camera as he took a key from a vehicle on the lot, then returned in the dead of night and drove the vehicle off the lot.

Police tracked Vick to the Tiger Mart convenience store in Sunbright, where he told them they would find the truck parked on an old dirt road. 

Police found the vehicle, which Vick allegedly told them he’d taken so he could remove the muffler, computer and other items from it. According to a warrant, Vick said that he was pressured by another man to steal the truck to use it for drug money.

Vick was charged with theft over $10,000 and vandalism over $1,000, both felony offenses.

Independent Herald
Contact the Independent Herald at newsroom@ihoneida.com. Follow us on Twitter, @indherald.
Founded in America's 200th year, in the spirit of '76, the Independent Herald is the award-winning voice of Scott County, Tenn. and Big South Fork Country — the heart of the Cumberlands!

