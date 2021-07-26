- Advertisement -
Updated:

BGC announces 7 new inductees for Hall of Fame

By Independent Herald

Seven new members of the Boys & Girls Club of the Cumberland Plateau Hall of Fame will be inducted when the BGC holds its annual Hall of Fame dinner next month.

Among them:

• Randall Byrge is being inducted as the Citizen of the Year. Byrge, a peer recovery specialist at S.T.A.N.D. who has taken a lead role in Scott County’s battles against addiction after himself overcoming addiction, was previously named the Independent Herald/Scott County Chamber of Commerce Person of the Year for 2020.

• Robert “Bob” Melhorn is being inducted as Local Hero. Melhorn is Scott County’s retired agricultural extension agent and is a veteran of the U.S. Army and Army National Guard. Although he’s now retired, he still sells homegrown honey and is known for the hamburgers that come off his grill.

• Houston Byrd will be inducted as Outstanding Mentor. Byrd, a graduate of Oneida High School and Tennessee Tech, was in his first year as a special education teacher at Oneida Middle School when he died suddenly in December. He has been described by his principal, Kelly Chitwood, as a model teacher, and sparked fundraising efforts that continue today to build an all-inclusive playground at the school.

• Jaelyn Phillips will be unducted as Outstanding Student. A graduate of Oneida High School, she currently studies political science at Belmont University in Nashville.

• Operation Sharing Tennessee will be inducted as Outstanding Sponsor. The Oneida-based nonprofit distributes food and other items to Scott Countians in need, as well as to residents from surrounding communities, from its headquarters in the former Jellico Grocery building in Oneida.

This year’s class will also include two special inductees who are being added because of their lifetime of service to the community. They are:

• Mike Slaven, who died in February at the age of 62. He was the owner of Mike’s Station on Alberta Street in Oneida and was involved in a leadership position with the Scott County Rescue Squad.

• Roger West, who died in January at the age of 83. He is a businessman best known as the founder — along with his father-in-law, Hubert Baldwin, and brother-in-law, Jack E. Lay — of West Coal Corporation, which was one of the world’s largest coal producers at its peak.

The Hall of Fame Dinner and Induction Ceremony is scheduled for Tuesday, Aug. 24, at the Boys & Girls Club in Oneida. The event will begin at 6 p.m., with a reception to start at 5:30 p.m.

Former University of Tennessee quarterback Erik Ainge will be the guest speaker for the Boys & Girls Club of the Cumberland Plateau’s Hall of Fame Dinner and Induction Ceremony on Tuesday, Aug. 24, 2021.

The guest speaker will be former University of Tennessee quarterback Erik Ainge. Ainge was originally set to be the guest speaker at last year’s ceremony, before it was canceled due to covid.

Ainge burst onto the scene at UT as a true freshman in 2004. And while he broke his collarbone that season against Notre Dame, he returned to lead Tennessee to an SEC East championship in 2007. He was named the MVP of that season’s Outback Bowl, and was later drafted by the NFL’s New York Jets.

Today, Ainge hosts a radio show on the Sports Animal in Knoxville.

Individual tickets to next month’s event are $75. A half-table of four tickets is $250, while a complete table of eight is $500. Corporate sponsor tickets, which include two tables of eight, are available for $1,000. Event sponsor tickets, which include four tablees of eight, are available for $2,000.

Donika Lee, director of resource development at the Boys & Girls Club, said the club’s Hall of Fame selection committee had a difficult assignment this year.

“The nominees this year were spectacular, and the committee surely had a very difficult time deciding,” she said.

Independent Herald
Contact the Independent Herald at newsroom@ihoneida.com. Follow us on Twitter, @indherald.
