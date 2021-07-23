Obituary: Dorothy Hall-Norris, 86

Straight Fork

Dorothy Valentine Hall Norris, of the Straight Fork community, departed this life on Friday, July 23, 2021 at her home in Huntsville. She was 86.

Life: Born Feb. 14, 1935 in Campbell County, Dorothy was the daughter of the late Calvin Jason Prewitt and Alice Maye Powers Prewitt. She was a member of the Morning Star Baptist Church.

Preceded in death: In addition to her parents, Dorothy was preceded in death by her husband, Everett Monroe Hall; son, Carson Hall; grandparents, Joe Powers and Littlie York Powers, and Wesley Prewitt and, by marriage, Jimmy Norris and Maryanne Norris; and a grandchild, Chloe Norris.

Survivors: Dorothy is survived by,

• Husband, Oscar E. Norris of the Straight Fork community;

• Children, Juanita Holbert Lewis and husband Donald of Sumner, Washington, Carson’s wife Billie Lemar Morgan Hall of Kentucky, Calvin Eric Hall of Oak Ridge, Tenn., Larry Norris and wife Charlotte, Pearlie Morrow, Steve Norris and wife Nelda, Ricky Norris, George Norris and wife Alice, David Norris and wife Etta, Danny Norris and wife Andrea, and Charles Jeffers and wife Sue;

• 29 grandchildren;

• 23 great-grandchildren;

• 4 great-great-grandchildren;

• Several nieces and nephews, and other relatives and friends.

Services: The family will receive friends for visitation from 5 p.m. until time of the funeral service at 7 p.m. Monday, July 26, 2021 in the chapel of Four Oaks Funeral Home in Huntsville, with Bro. Larry Sexton and Bro. Gary Crabtree officiating. Music will be provided by Leighann Morrell, Tabitha Washam and Emily Lowe. Graveside services will be at 11 a.m. Tuesday, July 27, 201 at Campbell County Memorial Gardens in LaFollette, Tenn. Pallbearers will be family and friends.

Arrangements by Four Oaks Funeral Home of Huntsville.