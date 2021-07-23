Home Obituaries Obituary: Dorothy Hall-Norris, 86
- Advertisement -
Obituaries
Updated:

Obituary: Dorothy Hall-Norris, 86

By Independent Herald

Straight Fork

Dorothy Valentine Hall Norris, of the Straight Fork community, departed this life on Friday, July 23, 2021 at her home in Huntsville. She was 86.

Life: Born Feb. 14, 1935 in Campbell County, Dorothy was the daughter of the late Calvin Jason Prewitt and Alice Maye Powers Prewitt. She was a member of the Morning Star Baptist Church.

Preceded in death: In addition to her parents, Dorothy was preceded in death by her husband, Everett Monroe Hall; son, Carson Hall; grandparents, Joe Powers and Littlie York Powers, and Wesley Prewitt and, by marriage, Jimmy Norris and Maryanne Norris; and a grandchild, Chloe Norris.

Survivors: Dorothy is survived by,
• Husband, Oscar E. Norris of the Straight Fork community;
• Children, Juanita Holbert Lewis and husband Donald of Sumner, Washington, Carson’s wife Billie Lemar Morgan Hall of Kentucky, Calvin Eric Hall of Oak Ridge, Tenn., Larry Norris and wife Charlotte, Pearlie Morrow, Steve Norris and wife Nelda, Ricky Norris, George Norris and wife Alice, David Norris and wife Etta, Danny Norris and wife Andrea, and Charles Jeffers and wife Sue;
• 29 grandchildren;
• 23 great-grandchildren;
• 4 great-great-grandchildren;
• Several nieces and nephews, and other relatives and friends.

Services: The family will receive friends for visitation from 5 p.m. until time of the funeral service at 7 p.m. Monday, July 26, 2021 in the chapel of Four Oaks Funeral Home in Huntsville, with Bro. Larry Sexton and Bro. Gary Crabtree officiating. Music will be provided by Leighann Morrell, Tabitha Washam and Emily Lowe. Graveside services will be at 11 a.m. Tuesday, July 27, 201 at Campbell County Memorial Gardens in LaFollette, Tenn. Pallbearers will be family and friends.

Arrangements by Four Oaks Funeral Home of Huntsville.

- Advertisement -
Independent Herald
Contact the Independent Herald at newsroom@ihoneida.com. Follow us on Twitter, @indherald.

Join our mailing list

We will not sell or spam your email address.

Stay Connected

10,239FansLike
1,280FollowersFollow
1,692FollowersFollow

The Latest

Obituaries

Obituary: David Foster, 41

Independent Herald - 0
David Dewayne Foster departed this life on Wednesday, July 21, 2021 at Big South Fork Medical Center in Oneida. He was 41. Life: Born July...
Read more
Obituaries

Obituary: Dorothy Hall-Norris, 86

Independent Herald - 0
Straight Fork Dorothy Valentine Hall Norris, of the Straight Fork community, departed this life on Friday, July 23, 2021 at her home in Huntsville. She...
Read more
Local News

As another surge of covid takes hold in Tennessee, the deaths are skewing younger

Independent Herald - 0
There’s no way to sugarcoat it: Tennessee is in the early stages of yet another covid surge. Whether that surge will ultimately spread to Scott...
Read more
Local News

Yager highlights commitments to mental health, volunteer firemen and broadband expansion

Independent Herald - 0
In a visit to Scott County on Thursday, State Sen. Ken Yager, R-Kingston, applauded the state’s commitments to mental health, broadband expansion and volunteer...
Read more

Related Stories

Obituaries

Obituary: David Foster, 41

Independent Herald - 0
David Dewayne Foster departed this life on Wednesday, July 21, 2021 at Big South Fork Medical Center in Oneida. He was 41. Life: Born July...
Read more
Obituaries

Obituary: Martha Pennington, 80

Independent Herald - 0
Martha Nell Pennington passed away on Tuesday, July 20, 2021 at Lake Cumberland Hospice. She was 80. Life: Born June 8, 1941 in Helenwood, Martha...
Read more
Obituaries

Obituary: Leela Byrd Cross, 97

Independent Herald - 0
Leela Byrd Cross, of HUntsville, passed away July 21, 2021 at the Huntsville Manor. She was 97. Life: Born July 12, 1924 in the Norma...
Read more
Obituaries

Obituary: Gary Dourm, 68

Independent Herald - 0
Gary Lowell Dourm departed this life on Sunday, July 18, 2021 at the Big South Fork Medical Center in Oneida. He was 68. Life: Born...
Read more
Obituaries

Obituary: Edna West, 84

Independent Herald - 0
Edna West, of Oneida, passed away on Friday, July 16, 2021 at the North Knoxville Medical Center in Powell, Tenn. Life: Edna was born in...
Read more
- Advertisement -

Founded in America's 200th year, in the spirit of '76, the Independent Herald is the award-winning voice of Scott County, Tenn. and Big South Fork Country — the heart of the Cumberlands!

Editor Picks

Who was Tennessee’s biggest Heisman Trophy snub?

Sports Ben Garrett - 0
For lifelong Tennessee football fans, the 1997 Heisman Trophy race isn't easily forgotten. After quarterback Peyton Manning was denied the Heisman, finishing second in the...
Read more

Obituary: Edna West, 84

Obituaries Independent Herald - 0
Edna West, of Oneida, passed away on Friday, July 16, 2021 at the North Knoxville Medical Center in Powell, Tenn. Life: Edna was born in...
Read more

Covid increase isn’t yet being seen in Scott County, but Tennessee’s numbers are accelerating rapidly

Local News Independent Herald - 0
Amid a much-publicized increase of coronavirus cases across the U.S., new cases of the virus are once again beginning to climb in Tennessee. But...
Read more

Latest News

Obituary: David Foster, 41

Obituaries Independent Herald - 0
David Dewayne Foster departed this life on Wednesday, July 21, 2021 at Big South Fork Medical Center in Oneida. He was 41. Life: Born July...
Read more

Obituary: Dorothy Hall-Norris, 86

Obituaries Independent Herald - 0
Straight Fork Dorothy Valentine Hall Norris, of the Straight Fork community, departed this life on Friday, July 23, 2021 at her home in Huntsville. She...
Read more

As another surge of covid takes hold in Tennessee, the deaths are skewing younger

Local News Independent Herald - 0
There’s no way to sugarcoat it: Tennessee is in the early stages of yet another covid surge. Whether that surge will ultimately spread to Scott...
Read more

Subscribe to our newsletter

Stay in the know by signing up for our newsletter.

We will never sell or spam your email address.

© Independent Herald/Liberty Press Inc. | Oneida, TN