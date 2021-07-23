Obituary: David Foster, 41

David Dewayne Foster departed this life on Wednesday, July 21, 2021 at Big South Fork Medical Center in Oneida. He was 41.

Life: Born July 4, 1980 in Oneida, David was the son of Connie Sue Burchfield Foster and the late Dewayne Donald Foster.

Survivors: David is survived by,

• His wife, Misty Dawn Slaven Foster;

• Mother and step-father Connie Sue Burchfield Foster and husband Harry;

• Children, Ivy Zelphia Foster, Gabriel Tobin Foster and Simon Wayne Foster;

• Brother, Justin Matthew Foster;

• Sister, Wendy Sue Vanover and husband A.J.;

• Special niece, Tiffany Collins;

• Special nephew, Adrian Vanover.

Services: A private memorial service will be held at a later date.

Arrangements by Four Oaks Funeral Home of Huntsville.