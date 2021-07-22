Obituary: Martha Pennington, 80

Martha Nell Pennington passed away on Tuesday, July 20, 2021 at Lake Cumberland Hospice. She was 80.

Life: Born June 8, 1941 in Helenwood, Martha was the daughter of the late Marvin and Edith Howell Brookshire.

Preceded in death: In addition to her parents, Martha was preceded in death by her husbands, Jimmy Joe Pennington and Willard Brackett, by brothers Ray Brookshire and Buel Brookshire, and by sister Jane Harris.

Survivors: Martha is survived by,

• Her sister, Joyce Gorley;

• Her brothers, William Brookshire and wife Emily, and Michael Brookshire and wife Daisy;

• Her daughters, Carol Brackett and husband Charles, Karen Roberson, Willette Brackett, Trish Neal and husband Matt, Jeanie Pennington, and Ruth Ridner;

• Her sons, Wendell Brackett and wife Phyllis, Doug Brackett, Reuben Stanley, Jackie Pennington, Jerry Pennington and wife Libby, and Joseph Pennington and wife Sybil;

• Her grandchildren, Austin, Kolton, Amber, Alex, Kyler and wife Emily, Adam and wife Ashley, Cynthia, Marsha, Michael, Shane, Wendy, Arthur, April, Michael, Jacob, Lauren, Linsey, Amanda and Eddie;

• Her great-grandchildren, Emma, Bentley, Abrianna, Ana Stacia, Anna Lee, Macy, Dustin, Tyler, Zane, Dawson, Anthony and Braxten;

• Special friends Tracy Ellis, Edna Horne and family, Dean and Mable Stephens, and Faye Sheppard;

• Special brother-in-law and sister-in-law Tony and Wanda Ashcraft;

• And many other relatives and friends.

Services: Friends may visit with the Pennington family on Friday, July 23, 2021 from 12 p.m. until the time of the funeral service at 1 p.m. in the chapel of Jones & Son Funeral Home in Oneida with Bro. Dean Barnes officiating. Also, a funeral service will be held Saturday, July 24, 2021 in the chapel of Shawn Chapman Funeral Home in Chatsworth, Ga. Interment will be in the Sardis Cemetery in Chatsworth, Ga.

Arrangements by Jones & Son Funeral Home.