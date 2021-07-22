Obituary: Leela Byrd Cross, 97

Leela Byrd Cross, of HUntsville, passed away July 21, 2021 at the Huntsville Manor. She was 97.

Life: Born July 12, 1924 in the Norma community, Leela was the daughter of the late Dewey Byrd and Elma Rector Byrd. She was a very active member of the First Baptist Church of Huntsville, where she joined in 1939 and remained until the Lord called her home. After moving to Texas, she became a member of Calvary Baptist Church, of which she was a charter member, and she was a real estate broker in Texas. She also served on the archaeology board for the State of Tennessee for eight years, representing Native Americans. She has been a servant of her Lord and Savior for many years and has been very active in the church that she served. She was an inspiration to all who knew her.

Preceded in death: In addition to her parents, Leela was preceded in death by her husband, Herstle Lee Cross Sr., by her grandparents, G.W. and Sally Rector, by her mother- and father-in-law, Charlie Cross and Gladys Chambers Cross, and by her brother, John L. Byrd.

Survivors: Leela is survived by,

• Her children, Leesa Cross Gotleib and husband Sal of Houston, Tex., Herstle Lee Cross Jr. and wife Marcia of Knoxville, Tenn., and Nancy Rogers and husband David of Bonney Lake, Wash.;

• Her grandchildren, Katherine Cross, Laural Wheeler, Ryan Cross, Nathan Cross and Debra Tuxhorn;

• Several great-grandchildren;

• Sister-in-law Pat Byrd of Nashville, Tenn.;

• Brother-in-law Donald Cross of Texas;

• Nephew Mike Byrd;

• Nieces Teri and Kim Byrd;

• Special friends Nona Lee Chambers and all the friends in her Sunday school class;

• Several nieces and nephews, and many other relatives and friends.

Services: The family will receive friends for visitation from 12 p.m. until time of the funeral services at 2 p.m. on Monday, July 26, 2021 in the chapel of Four Oaks Funeral Home in Huntsville with Bro. Kevin Terry officiating. Interment will be private for the family. Pallbearers will be First Baptist Church deacons.

Arrangements by Four Oaks Funeral Home of Huntsville.