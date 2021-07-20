Home Obituaries Obituary: Gary Dourm, 68
Obituaries
Updated:

Obituary: Gary Dourm, 68

By Independent Herald

Gary Lowell Dourm departed this life on Sunday, July 18, 2021 at the Big South Fork Medical Center in Oneida. He was 68.

Life: Born Feb. 18, 1953, Gary was the son of the late George Dourm and Francis Oberly of Canton, Oh. He was a member of the East Canton Church of God.

Preceded in death: In addition to his parents, Gary was preceded in death by his father-in-law, Howard Henson, and mother-in-law, Betty Whittenberger Henson; by his uncle, Lowell Oberly; by his sister-in-law, Charlotte Henson Brinker; and by a niece, Christine Egerton Cash.

Survivors: Gary is survived by,
• His wife, Susan Henson Dourm;
• Daughter, Danyelle McReynolds and husband Keith;
• Grandchildren, Connor, Cade and Callan;
• Sisters, Leslie Daugherty, Marcia Naugle and husband Ernie, Carole Dourm, and Pam Moore and husband Terry;
• Uncle, David Oberly and wife Elizabeth;
• Nieces, Carrie Naugle-Baker and husband Pat, and Crista Boyd and husband Jerry;
• Nephews, Craig Cross and wife Lynda, Corey Moore and wife Katie, Curt Moore and wife Nettie, and CJ Moore and wife Elizabeth;
• And many other nieces, nephews, great-nieces, great-nephews, family and friends.

Services: A memorial service will be on Thursday, July 22 at 5 p.m. in the chapel of Four Oaks Funeral Home in Huntsville, with Bro. Ben Henson officiating.

Arrangements by Four Oaks Funeral Home of Huntsville.

Founded in America's 200th year, in the spirit of '76, the Independent Herald is the award-winning voice of Scott County, Tenn. and Big South Fork Country — the heart of the Cumberlands!

