Obituary: Gary Dourm, 68

Gary Lowell Dourm departed this life on Sunday, July 18, 2021 at the Big South Fork Medical Center in Oneida. He was 68.

Life: Born Feb. 18, 1953, Gary was the son of the late George Dourm and Francis Oberly of Canton, Oh. He was a member of the East Canton Church of God.

Preceded in death: In addition to his parents, Gary was preceded in death by his father-in-law, Howard Henson, and mother-in-law, Betty Whittenberger Henson; by his uncle, Lowell Oberly; by his sister-in-law, Charlotte Henson Brinker; and by a niece, Christine Egerton Cash.

Survivors: Gary is survived by,

• His wife, Susan Henson Dourm;

• Daughter, Danyelle McReynolds and husband Keith;

• Grandchildren, Connor, Cade and Callan;

• Sisters, Leslie Daugherty, Marcia Naugle and husband Ernie, Carole Dourm, and Pam Moore and husband Terry;

• Uncle, David Oberly and wife Elizabeth;

• Nieces, Carrie Naugle-Baker and husband Pat, and Crista Boyd and husband Jerry;

• Nephews, Craig Cross and wife Lynda, Corey Moore and wife Katie, Curt Moore and wife Nettie, and CJ Moore and wife Elizabeth;

• And many other nieces, nephews, great-nieces, great-nephews, family and friends.

Services: A memorial service will be on Thursday, July 22 at 5 p.m. in the chapel of Four Oaks Funeral Home in Huntsville, with Bro. Ben Henson officiating.

Arrangements by Four Oaks Funeral Home of Huntsville.