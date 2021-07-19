Home Obituaries Obituary: Edna West, 84
Obituaries
Updated:

Obituary: Edna West, 84

By Independent Herald

Edna West, of Oneida, passed away on Friday, July 16, 2021 at the North Knoxville Medical Center in Powell, Tenn.

Life: Edna was born in Campbell County, Tenn. on July 22, 1936. She was a member of White Rock Baptist Church.

Survivors: Edna is survived by,
• Granddaughter, Nicole Harness and husband Greg;
• Son, Rockie West and Jewell Norris;
• Daughters, Brenda West and Jeff Woodward, and Doris West;
• Grandchildren: April Sexton, Adam Sexton, Billy Chitwood, Brian Chitwood, Shan West, Elisha West, Rocky West Jr., Isaiah Guzman and Rosalina Guzman;
• 18 great-grandchildren;
• 3 great-great-grandchildren;
• And many other relatives and friends.

A special thank you to the staff of the Oneida Nursing Home.

Services: Friends may visit with the West family on Tuesday, July 20, 2021 from 6 p.m. until time of the funeral service at 8 p.m. in the chapel of West-Murley Funeral Home in oneida, with Bro. Jim West officiating. Music will be provided by the Harness Group. Committal service will be on Wednesday, July 21, 2021 at 11 a.m. in the Sexton Memorial Cemetery in the Paint Rock community. Pallbearers will be Jerred Henry, Bradley Harness, Billy Chitwood, Zack Day, Dillion Day and Adam Sexton.

Arrangements by West-Murley Funeral Home.

