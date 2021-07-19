- Advertisement -
For county employees, covid relief comes in the form of bonus

By Independent Herald

HUNTSVILLE — Scott County Government employees will receive a one-time bonus that will not cost local taxpayers, after action taken Monday by County Commission.

By unanimous consent, commissioners adopted a resolution providing the bonus to all full-time and part-time employees of the county government. 

The resolution, read aloud before its passage by Community Development Committee chairman Paul Strunk, who represents the 5th District, expressed the county’s “appreciation” for the sacrifices its employees have made during the coronavirus pandemic.

Full-time employees who were employed by the county as of July 15 will receive a one-time, lump-sum payment of $1,500, while part-time employees who were employed by the county as of July 15 will receive a one-time payment of $1,125.

The bonuses are being paid for with a portion of Scott County’s share of covid recovery funding authorized by Congress through the American Rescue Plan Act, some $317,000 of which has been set aside to fund the bonuses.

The American Rescue Plan Act’s relief funding provision stipulated that local governments could use the funds to provide premium and incentive pay to workers who were required to work through the pandemic.

Scott County Mayor Jeff Tibbals recommended the bonuses, presenting the plan to County Commission during its work session earlier this month. 

Ordinarily, the recommendation would have gone through the commission’s Budget Committee. However, the meeting — which came just after the 4th of July holiday — saw the Budget Committee fail to garner enough attendance for a quorum, so it was ushered through the Community Development Committee instead.

Under terms of the resolution, elected officials will not be eligible for the bonus. Nor will county commissioners, employees of the election board or 210-day contract employees, which covers employees of the Scott County School System.

Fourth District Commissioner Shonda Gray made the motion to approve the resolution, with a second from 3rd District Commissioner Kenny Morrow.

Ginger Reynolds, the county’s finance director, said the bonuses will be ready to be distributed by next week.

Mike Potter, the county’s clerk and master, stood before the commission to express appreciation on behalf of the county’s department heads and elected officials.

“They’ve all come in and worked through covid. Everyone has been dedicated to their jobs and has come in, and we just want to say thank you. We appreciate it,” he said.

The resolution authorizing the bonuses for employees was just one of several matters tackled by commissioners at Monday’s meeting. Other noteworthy votes included a series of grants that had been forwarded by the Intergovernmental Committee. Among them:

• A contract allowing the Scott County Juvenile Detention Center to house state prisoners, with the county receiving an increase from $132 to $139 per night for juvenile prisoners from outside Scott County;

• A contract for mental health services for county inmates who are charged with misdemeanors instead of felonies, which “pretty much cuts the price tag in half,” according to Tibbals;

• A grant for the Scott County Library which requires only $325 in matching funds from the county;

• A $15,000 maintenance grant for the Scott County Airport, requiring no local match.

Independent Herald
Contact the Independent Herald at newsroom@ihoneida.com. Follow us on Twitter, @indherald.
