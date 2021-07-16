Home Obituaries Obituary: Derek Phillips, 36
- Advertisement -
Obituaries
Updated:

Obituary: Derek Phillips, 36

By Independent Herald

Derek Chester Phillips, of Huntsville, passed away on Thursday, July 15, 2021 at the Turkey Creek Medical Center in Knoxville. He was 36.

Life: Born in Oak Ridge on March 9, 1985, Derek was the son of Chester Phillips and the late Sheryl Ann Phillips. He was a member of New Life Tabernacle.

Preceded in death: In addition to his mother, Derek is preceded in death by his brothers, Chester Brian Phillips and Shannon Lee Phillips; grandmothers Mary Helen Phillips and Shirley Fry; and grandfather Herman Lee Phillips.

Survivors: In addition to his father, Derek is survived by,
• Finace, Amy Chambers;
• Children, Alicyn, Brycen and River;
• Stepdaughter, Calee Chambers;
• Stemother, Tammy Phillips;
• Brothers, Cory Phillips and Megan Woodward, Travis Phillips, and Josh Silcox and wife Angela;
• Grandfather, Harold Fry;
• And many nieces, nephews, cousins, aunts, uncles and other relatives and friends.

Services: Friends may visit with the Phillips family on Monday, July 19, 2021 from 6 p.m. until 8 p.m. in the chapel of West-Murley Funeral Home in Oneida.

In lieu of flowers, the family requests donations be amde to The Derek Phillips Memorial Fund, c/o West-Murley Funeral Home, 18641 Alberta Street, Oneida, TN 37841.

Arrangements by West-Murley Funeral Home.

- Advertisement -
Independent Herald
Contact the Independent Herald at newsroom@ihoneida.com. Follow us on Twitter, @indherald.

Join our mailing list

We will not sell or spam your email address.

Stay Connected

10,239FansLike
1,280FollowersFollow
1,692FollowersFollow

The Latest

Features

Mother Ladd: Tennessee’s first woman sheriff

Independent Herald - 0
This is the story of the first woman to serve as a sheriff in Tennessee. It’s a story that doesn’t take place in Scott...
Read more
Obituaries

Obituary: Derek Phillips, 36

Independent Herald - 0
Derek Chester Phillips, of Huntsville, passed away on Thursday, July 15, 2021 at the Turkey Creek Medical Center in Knoxville. He was 36. Life: Born...
Read more
Obituaries

Obituary: Goldman Strunk, 89

Independent Herald - 0
Goldman Lee Strunk, of Florence Ky. and formerly of Scott County, passed away peacefully at his home on Monday, July 12, 2021. He was...
Read more
Eye to the Sky

Update: A wet — and potentially very wet — weekend is on tap

Ben Garrett - 0
Most of the northern plateau region has been dry the past couple of days, but the reprieve from the summer thunderstorms won't last long,...
Read more

Related Stories

Obituaries

Obituary: Goldman Strunk, 89

Independent Herald - 0
Goldman Lee Strunk, of Florence Ky. and formerly of Scott County, passed away peacefully at his home on Monday, July 12, 2021. He was...
Read more
Obituaries

Obituary: Alice Davis, 72

Independent Herald - 0
Alice Faye Bowling Davis departed this life on Monday, July 12, 2021 at Rhea County Hospital in Spring City, Tenn. She was 72. Life: Born...
Read more
Obituaries

Obituary: Tony McAlister, 72

Independent Herald - 0
Anthony "Tony" McAlister, of Pioneer, passed away on Monday, July 12, 2021, at his home. He was 72. Life: The son of the late Alvin...
Read more
Obituaries

Obituary: Glenda Scott, 76

Independent Herald - 0
Glenda F. Scott, of Lancing, Tenn., fell asleep in death on July 10, 2021, at her home. She was 76. Life: Born in Madisonville, Tenn....
Read more
Obituaries

Obituary: Charles R. Burchfield, 83

Independent Herald - 0
Charles R. Burchfield passed away on Tuesday, July 6, 2021, at his home. He was 83. Life: Born July 10, 1937 in Oneida, Tenn., Charles...
Read more
- Advertisement -

Founded in America's 200th year, in the spirit of '76, the Independent Herald is the award-winning voice of Scott County, Tenn. and Big South Fork Country — the heart of the Cumberlands!

Editor Picks

Summer wanes: The katydid has arrived

Local News Independent Herald - 0
In as sure a sign as any that summer is on the downhill slide, katydids have begun singing their nightly chorus across the northern...
Read more

Obituary: Alice Davis, 72

Obituaries Independent Herald - 0
Alice Faye Bowling Davis departed this life on Monday, July 12, 2021 at Rhea County Hospital in Spring City, Tenn. She was 72. Life: Born...
Read more

Grass on roadways: It really does pose a threat

Local News Independent Herald - 0
Over the past several years, the memes have circulated on Facebook and other social media with increasing regularity as safety proponents seek to increase...
Read more

Latest News

Mother Ladd: Tennessee’s first woman sheriff

Features Independent Herald - 0
This is the story of the first woman to serve as a sheriff in Tennessee. It’s a story that doesn’t take place in Scott...
Read more

Obituary: Derek Phillips, 36

Obituaries Independent Herald - 0
Derek Chester Phillips, of Huntsville, passed away on Thursday, July 15, 2021 at the Turkey Creek Medical Center in Knoxville. He was 36. Life: Born...
Read more

Obituary: Goldman Strunk, 89

Obituaries Independent Herald - 0
Goldman Lee Strunk, of Florence Ky. and formerly of Scott County, passed away peacefully at his home on Monday, July 12, 2021. He was...
Read more

Subscribe to our newsletter

Stay in the know by signing up for our newsletter.

We will never sell or spam your email address.

© Independent Herald/Liberty Press Inc. | Oneida, TN