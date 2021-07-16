Obituary: Derek Phillips, 36

Derek Chester Phillips, of Huntsville, passed away on Thursday, July 15, 2021 at the Turkey Creek Medical Center in Knoxville. He was 36.

Life: Born in Oak Ridge on March 9, 1985, Derek was the son of Chester Phillips and the late Sheryl Ann Phillips. He was a member of New Life Tabernacle.

Preceded in death: In addition to his mother, Derek is preceded in death by his brothers, Chester Brian Phillips and Shannon Lee Phillips; grandmothers Mary Helen Phillips and Shirley Fry; and grandfather Herman Lee Phillips.

Survivors: In addition to his father, Derek is survived by,

• Finace, Amy Chambers;

• Children, Alicyn, Brycen and River;

• Stepdaughter, Calee Chambers;

• Stemother, Tammy Phillips;

• Brothers, Cory Phillips and Megan Woodward, Travis Phillips, and Josh Silcox and wife Angela;

• Grandfather, Harold Fry;

• And many nieces, nephews, cousins, aunts, uncles and other relatives and friends.

Services: Friends may visit with the Phillips family on Monday, July 19, 2021 from 6 p.m. until 8 p.m. in the chapel of West-Murley Funeral Home in Oneida.

In lieu of flowers, the family requests donations be amde to The Derek Phillips Memorial Fund, c/o West-Murley Funeral Home, 18641 Alberta Street, Oneida, TN 37841.

Arrangements by West-Murley Funeral Home.