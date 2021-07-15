Summer wanes: The katydid has arrived

In as sure a sign as any that summer is on the downhill slide, katydids have begun singing their nightly chorus across the northern Cumberland Plateau.

In Scott County, katydids typically emerge and begin to sing around or shortly after the 4th of July holiday. They were a bit later this year than they have been the past several years; it has only been in the last few nights that the insects have begun their after-dark mating call.

Katydids are a part of a large family of insects known scientifically as Tettigoniidae. They are closely related to crickets and grasshoppers. There are more than 6,400 species of katydids known throughout the world, including several that can be found in Tennessee.

But the katydid that is responsible for the raspy, three-note nighttime song that we hear in Tennessee is the common true katydid, a large, green bug that is spectacular at camouflaging and that is much more harmless than it appears.

The common true katydid is found throughout the eastern United States, from the Mississippi River to the eastern seaboard, with the exceptions of upper New England and the lower Florida peninsula.

However, one fascinating trait of the katydid is that it has a different-sounding song, depending on the geographical area you’re hearing it in.

In the northern extent of its range, which extends all the way from upstate New York, through the Midwest, and into much of Tennessee, the katydid’s song is heard in a slow pulse rate, with two-to-four syllables per chirp. But if you travel high into the mountains along the Tennessee-North Carolina border, you’re more apt to hear the southeastern calling song of the katydid, which is a much faster pulse rate, with three to five syllables per chirp. In West Tennessee, meanwhile, you’ll probably hear the southwestern calling song, which is very similar to that heard here, yet different, with only one or two syllables per chirp.

Listen to the katydid’s chorus:



Your browser does not support the audio element.

In some areas further west, the katydids sing a single-syllable note.

Another interesting fact about katydids is that their “ears” are not on their heads, but on their legs. Katydids hear with a tympanum, which appears as a slit on each of the insect’s front legs.

The katydid’s song is mating call made by the male of the species, which bows out his forewings to create a resonance chamber. They then rub their hind leg on their wing to create the song — like an insect version of a fiddle. The song can be heard from high in the trees, since katydids prefer to spend most of their time in the deciduous canopies of the forests.

Early in July, when the insects are just beginning to emerge, or in non-wooded areas where only a few are present, their songs can be heard individually. In wooded areas, however, the katydids join together to form a chorus that can drowns out all other night sounds and threatens to overwhelm the listener.

The chorus is completed by the katydids splitting into groups to synchronize their mating call. Recent studies have found that the synchronization isn’t intentional; rather, it’s created by males in large groups attempting to beat out other males with the first note. But what results in those large groups is two groups of katydids that alternate their song to create a truly magnificent sound that pulsates through the summer forests at night.

In early July, when katydids first begin to sing their mating song in the Cumberlands, they may be heard sporadically. As we get later into summer, they become so great in number that their song can be almost deafening in the forest.

The katydid’s name comes from the cadence of its song: Katy-Did.

Common folklore tells the tale of a lovely maiden named Katy who fell in love with a handsome man. However, the man fell in love with her sister. The pain of seeing them together was too much for Katy, and she killed them both in a fit of anger. No one believed that she was capable of such a crime, but the bugs turned against her and began a melodious sort of tattle-telling: “Katy did it! Katy did it!” Other stories depict the bugs as arguing with one another: “Katy did it! Katy didn’t!”

Another old wives’ tale is that the first frost will occur three months from the first katydid chirp. If that were to hold true (it seldom does), the northern plateau would see frost — and, subsequently, the end of the growing season — about two weeks into October.

As part of its camouflage mechanism, katydids resemble green leaves, complete with veins and even what appears to be bite marks. Males have a brown spot on their back. The katydids have long antennae that often exceed the length of their body.

After them mating process is complete, females lay eggs near the end of summer, either beneath the soil or — usually — on plant stems.

The katydid’s eggs actually hatch in the spring, as warmer weather arrives. But the insect spends the first three to four months of its life as a nymph, looking much like the adult version but without wings.

Believe it or not, katydids are edible and are even considered a delicacy in some parts of the world. An online retailer of Thailand foods sells boiled and dehydrated conehead katydids by the bag: $6.50 for 10 grams. The company, Thailand Unique, says you can eat them straight from the bag, or add them to other foods, such as pizza toppings or salads.

Because they’re gentle and harmless — they don’t bite or sting — katydids are often captured by children and kept as pets. They’re considered a suitable pet, though you likely won’t want a male katydid inside your house at night. Once he becomes comfortable, he’ll do what male katydids do, and while it’s relaxing outside, it’s not so much so inside.

As much fun as katydids are to listen to, many people dread hearing them begin their nightly chorus because it means that summer is slowly coming to an end. For kids, the start of the katydids’ chorus means that school will soon resume.

Slowly, as summer ends, the katydids will stop singing. When the nights begin to grow cooler, their songs slow dramatically and sound much more tired and weary. Once the temperature drops below 52 degrees, they stop singing entirely. Eventually, the frost kills all of the adults and the region will be katydid-free until their eggs hatch in the spring.