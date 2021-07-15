Obituary: Goldman Strunk, 89

Goldman Lee Strunk, of Florence Ky. and formerly of Scott County, passed away peacefully at his home on Monday, July 12, 2021. He was 89.

Life: Born Dec. 16, 1931 in Scott County, Tenn., Goldman was the son of the late J.T. and Ethel Stanfill Strunk.

Preceded in death: Goldman was preceded in death by his children, Deborah Smith and David Strunk; and siblings, Hobert Strunk, Estelle King, Pearl Perkins, Hurstle Strunk, Gilbert Strunk, Raymond Strunk, Agnes Blevins, Charity Strunk and Fred Strunk.

Survivors: Goldman is survived by,

• His beloved wife of 66 years, Roseanne Stickley Strunk;

• His children, Donald Strunk and wife Eileen, Theresa Walrath and husband Rick, Victoria Smith and husband Mark, and Mark Strunk and wife Nataliya;

• 19 grandchildren;

• 20 great-grandchildren;

• 3 great-great-grandchildren;

• Sisters Edna Sexta and Joice Chitwood;

• And a host of other family members and friends.

Services: Friends may visit with the Strunk family on Sunday, July 18, 2021 from 2 p.m. until time of the funeral service at 3 p.m. at New Light Baptist Church in Winfield with Bro. Lee Strunk officiating. Burial will follow in the Walnut Grove Cemetery in Winfield with full military honors by the Campbell County Honor Guard.

Special condolences may be expressed at frederickfh.com.

Arrangements by Jones & Son Funeral Home.