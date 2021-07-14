Three Scott Countians indicted by grand jury

HUNTSVILLE — A Scott County grand jury on Tuesday (July 13) indicted three people on various criminal charges.

The grand jury’s July session was a routine one, with a rather light agenda.

Among those indicted were:

• Tony Edward Neal, 52, was indicted on five counts, including domestic assault, vandalism, resisting arrest and two counts of assault, all misdemeanors. The charges stem from a July 2020 incident in which Neal allegedly assaulted his sister and vandalize her vehicle, before assaulting Oneida Police Department officers who were responding to the incident — including slinging a bottle of beer at one of them.

• Daniel Eugene Clark, 22, was named in two separate indictments. The first was for aggravated burglary and theft over $2,500, both felony charges. Allegedly, Clark entered a man’s home in January 2020 and stole more than $2,500 in property from the home. The second indictment charges Clark with sale of more than half a gram of methamphetamine, a Class B felony. Clark is accused of selling meth in November 2019, in a case being prosecuted by Oneida Police Department.

• Sarah Shantell Braden, 27, was named in a felony indictment for theft over $2,500 and seven counts of fraudulent use of a credit card, in a case being prosecuted by the Scott County Sheriff’s Office. Allegedly, Braden unlawfully used a debit card belonging to a Scott County couple to make a variety of transactions.

An indictment is an accusation of criminal wrongdoing formally presented to the grand jury, which returns a true bill if it determines sufficient evidence exists to send the matter to trial, or a no true bill if it determines that such evidence does not exist. Indictments do not represent criminal convictions, and all persons indicted by the grand jury are considered innocent under the law until and unless they are convicted in criminal court.