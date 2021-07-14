Home Obituaries Obituary: Alice Davis, 72
Obituaries
Updated:

Obituary: Alice Davis, 72

By Independent Herald

Alice Faye Bowling Davis departed this life on Monday, July 12, 2021 at Rhea County Hospital in Spring City, Tenn. She was 72.

Life: Born Jan. 16, 1949 in Scott County, Alice was the daughter of the late Frankie and Elva Bowling. She was a member of West Robbins Baptist Church.

Preceded in death: In addition to her parents, Alice was preceded in death by her brothers, Teddy Bowling, Tommy Bowling, Billy Bowling and Jimmy Bowling; and brother-in-law, Troy Mills.

Survivors: Alice is survived by,
• Daughter, Angela Davis Evans and husband Don;
• Brother, Paul Bowling and wife Linda;
• Sisters, Wilma Bowling Mills, and Jessie Crozier and husband Ken;
• Grandchildren, Allison Channell and husband Nathan, Shana Henry and Cole Henry;
• Great-Grandchildren, Gracie Robison and Maddox Channell;
• Several nieces and nephews, and many other relatives and friends.

Services: Friends may visit with the Davis family on Friday, July 16, 2021 at West Robbins Baptist Church from 12 p.m. until time of the funeral service at 2 p.m. with Bro. Robbie Gray officiating. Music will be provided by Carol Spence and the West Robbins Baptist Church choir. Burial will follow at the Concord Cemetery. Pallbearers will be the family.

Arrangements by Four Oaks Funeral Home.

Independent Herald
Founded in America's 200th year, in the spirit of '76, the Independent Herald is the award-winning voice of Scott County, Tenn. and Big South Fork Country — the heart of the Cumberlands!

