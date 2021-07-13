- Advertisement -
Updated:

Wife of wanted man urges prayers

By Independent Herald

Philip Bowling, 43, is being sought on a variety of criminal charges. Police feel he is a danger to himself and others, and warn that he should be considered armed and dangerous.

HUNTSVILLE — The wife of a Scott County man who is wanted by law enforcement used her personal Facebook page on Monday to plead for the prayers of fellow believers.

In a post shared more than 400 times, Andrea Bowling requested that her friends share her post and ask the community to pray for her husband, Philip Bowling.

“If he is out there somewhere, anywhere, I want God to touch his heart and give him peace,” she said.

Philip Bowling has been the subject of a manhunt by the Scott County Sheriff’s Office for the past week, after he allegedly approached his wife outside the family’s home in the Brimstone community and pointed a rifle at her. According to court documents, Bowling wanted her to accompany him into the woods, saying he was going to kill himself and wanted to tell her goodbye. When his wife’s friend arrived at the home, Bowling — who violated an order of protection by being at the home — allegedly pointed the gun at the second woman as well, taking her phone as she attempted to call police before forcing both women inside the home.

Bowling escaped from the back of the house after police received an anonymous call reporting what was happening. He has not been seen since. He is wanted on several criminal charges, and is considered by the Scott County Sheriff’s Office to be armed and dangerous.

Andrea Bowling’s post came after another Facebook post that went viral on Sunday. The author of the original post, purporting to be a friend of Bowling’s, urged volunteers to gather at 5:30 p.m. Monday afternoon for a vigilante manhunt, saying that she was not safe at her home until Philip Bowling has been located.

“I’m not sure where the post came from, but I do appreciate your concern,” Andrea Bowling said.

Bowling said she was hesitant to make the Facebook post — “I hate putting my life out there as I’m pretty private,” she said — but felt that it needed to be said. She asked that her friends pray for the Sheriff’s Office and its efforts to locate her husband, saying, “Pray this will be successful according to the Lord’s will and no one gets hurt.”

Philip Bowling had been in a rehab facility, but left it. Andrea Bowling said that her husband became addicted to painkillers after developing major health issues three years ago.

“My husband was a wonderful, wonderful man, husband, father, son, brother and friend,” she said. “He was a wonderful provider, hard worker, extremely smart, talented, successful and completely selfless.

“I have been with this man for 23 years. We have three children together. These acts of desperation and hopelessness are totally out of his original character. I want people to know 20 of our 23 years of marriage were sweet and precious,” she added.

Bowling said she prayed for closure.

“I need closure. Our children need closure. My precious mother-in-law and sister-in-law need closure,” she said.

Anyone with information about Philip Bowling’s whereabouts is asked to contact the Sheriff’s Office at 423-663-2245.

Independent Herald
Contact the Independent Herald at newsroom@ihoneida.com. Follow us on Twitter, @indherald.
