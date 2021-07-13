- Advertisement -
Home Sports Tennessee extends contract of basketball coach Rick Barnes
Sports
Updated:

Tennessee extends contract of basketball coach Rick Barnes

By Independent Herald

Tennessee basketball coach Rick Barnes has received a two-year contract extension that will keep him in Knoxville through the 2025-2026 season | Photo: UTsports.com

KNOXVILLE — New University of Tennessee athletics director Danny White had already secured his football coach, when Josh Heupel followed him from Central Florida to East Tennessee. Now he has secured his basketball and baseball coaches, as well.

Tennessee on Tuesday announced a contract extension for Rick Barnes, on the heels of announcing a highly-anticipated raise and contract extension for baseball coach Tony Vitello.

The 66-year-old Barnes was given a two-year contract extension, with his deal now running through the 2025-2026 season.

- Advertisement -

Barnes has a 123-73 record in six seasons in Knoxville, since joining the Vols after being fired by Texas. Last year’s team finished with a record of 18-9, losing in the first round of the NCAA Tournament.

Terms of Barnes’ new contract have not yet been announced. Barnes was one of nine Tennessee head coaches given a contact extension Monday. In addition to Vitello, women’s basketball coach Kellie Harper received an extension, as did softball coach Karen Weekly, and coaches for the rowing team, the swimming and diving team, the women’s tennis team, the men’s golf team and the men’s tennis team.

Barnes best season at Tennessee was in 2018-2019, when the Vols went 31-6 and advanced to the Sweet Sixteen, finishing within a breath of advancing to the Elite Eight. But Barnes’ real prowess has been on the recruiting trail. He has signed five 5-star prospects in the past three seasons, which is unprecedented recruiting success for the Tennessee program.

The Vols’ 2021 class was the SEC’s top recruiting class.

Barnes is one of college basketball’s highest-paid coaches. His old contract called for him to receive nearly $6 million per year by its end.

Meanwhile, Vitello is getting a massive pay raise that will make him one of college baseball’s highest-paid head coaches.

Vitello, who was considered a leading candidate for LSU’s coaching vacancy last month, will be paid $1.5 million per year in a deal that runs through 2026. He will also have a salary pool for his staff that is a minimum of $900,000.

Prior to inking his new contract on Monday, Vitello was making only $550,000 per year. His original salary was $600,000 but was reduced by $50,000 as a result of the coronavirus pandemic.

Vitello’s new contract makes him the highest paid coach of any team that was in this year’s College World Series. The closest is Vanderbilt’s Tim Corbin, who makes $1.2 million per year. Mississippi State’s Chris Lemonis, whose team won the national championship this season, makes $750,000.

Reports emerged in early June, as LSU was flirting with Vitello, that Tennessee was set to make their coach one of the highest-paid in college baseball. It appears that Vitello’s new salary will make him the game’s highest-paid coach.

Independent Herald
Contact the Independent Herald at newsroom@ihoneida.com. Follow us on Twitter, @indherald.
- Advertisement -

Join our mailing list

We will not sell or spam your email address.

- Advertisement -

Stay Connected

10,239FansLike
1,280FollowersFollow
1,692FollowersFollow

The Latest

Local News

Three Scott Countians indicted by grand jury

Independent Herald - 0
HUNTSVILLE — A Scott County grand jury on Tuesday (July 13) indicted three people on various criminal charges. The grand jury’s July session was a...
Read more
Education

Byrdi’s Playground: He saw an opportunity for a playground. Now his coworkers and friends are determined to see it through.

Independent Herald - 0
When Oneida Middle School teacher Houston Byrd died suddenly two weeks before Christmas last year, his coworkers and administrators at OMS were stunned. The...
Read more
Sports

Tennessee extends contract of basketball coach Rick Barnes

Independent Herald - 0
KNOXVILLE — New University of Tennessee athletics director Danny White had already secured his football coach, when Josh Heupel followed him from Central Florida...
Read more
Obituaries

Obituary: Tony McAlister, 72

Independent Herald - 0
Anthony "Tony" McAlister, of Pioneer, passed away on Monday, July 12, 2021, at his home. He was 72. Life: The son of the late Alvin...
Read more
- Advertisement -

Related Stories

Oneida

Centre College welcomes Oneida’s Stiltner

Independent Herald - 0
DANVILLE, Ky. — Centre College recently welcomed former Oneida standout Katelyn Stiltner as part of its 2021 recruiting class. Stiltner, a post player who was...
Read more
Scott

Biven’s message to Scott High campers: Live for others

Independent Herald - 0
More: Photo gallery from SHS Basketball Skills Camp HUNTSVILLE — Russell Biven's message to young basketball players at Scott High School Monday morning: Live for others...
Read more
Gallery

Gallery: Scott High Skills Camp 2021

Independent Herald - 0
Photos from the first day of Scott High's Basketball Skills Camp featuring TV personality Russell Biven, on Monday, July 12, 2021.
Read more
Sports

Lambert to serve as co-defensive coordinator at Cumberlands

Independent Herald - 0
Listen to an audio version of this story... WILLIAMSBURG, Ky. — Former Oneida head coach Tony Lambert will serve as co-defensive coordinator at University of the...
Read more
Oneida

Oneida’s Hacker is Region 2-A player of the year

Independent Herald - 0
Oneida junior Gabe Hacker has been named the Region 2-A soccer player of the year, after his performance in the Region 2-A tournament which...
Read more
- Advertisement -

Founded in America's 200th year, in the spirit of '76, the Independent Herald is the award-winning voice of Scott County, Tenn. and Big South Fork Country — the heart of the Cumberlands!

Editor Picks

Search continues for Scott County man wanted on assault, false imprisonment charges

Local News Independent Herald - 0
HUNTSVILLE — The Scott County Sheriff's Office continues to search for a Robbins man they believe to be a danger to himself and others,...
Read more

Grass on roadways: It really does pose a threat

Local News Independent Herald - 0
Over the past several years, the memes have circulated on Facebook and other social media with increasing regularity as safety proponents seek to increase...
Read more

Oneida man arrested after high-speed pursuit that topped 100 mph on Four Lane

Local News Independent Herald - 0
An Oneida man was arrested last week following a short police pursuit. Billy J. Slaven, 41, of Oneida, was arrested after a pursuit that reached...
Read more

Latest News

Three Scott Countians indicted by grand jury

Local News Independent Herald - 0
HUNTSVILLE — A Scott County grand jury on Tuesday (July 13) indicted three people on various criminal charges. The grand jury’s July session was a...
Read more

Byrdi’s Playground: He saw an opportunity for a playground. Now his coworkers and friends are determined to see it through.

Education Independent Herald - 0
When Oneida Middle School teacher Houston Byrd died suddenly two weeks before Christmas last year, his coworkers and administrators at OMS were stunned. The...
Read more

Tennessee extends contract of basketball coach Rick Barnes

Sports Independent Herald - 0
KNOXVILLE — New University of Tennessee athletics director Danny White had already secured his football coach, when Josh Heupel followed him from Central Florida...
Read more

Subscribe to our newsletter

Stay in the know by signing up for our newsletter.

We will never sell or spam your email address.

© Independent Herald/Liberty Press Inc. | Oneida, TN