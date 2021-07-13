Oneida man arrested after high-speed pursuit that topped 100 mph on Four Lane

An Oneida man was arrested last week following a short police pursuit.

Billy J. Slaven, 41, of Oneida, was arrested after a pursuit that reached speeds of greater than 100 mph on the Four Lane in the heart of Oneida.

According to a warrant filed by Oneida Police Department Patrolman Kyler King, he attempted to stop Slaven’s GMC pickup during a routine patrol on Tuesday, July 6, because the vehicle had no tail lights.

After King initiated his lights and siren, Slaven allegedly sped up and eventually reached a speed of 103 mph at the “top of the Four Lane,” near Oneida Plaza. A half-mile further north on U.S. Hwy. 27, Slaven was allegedly clocked at 84 mph as he passed OPD Sgt. Brett Bond near Cumberland Animal Clinic.

- Advertisement -

The vehicle came to a stop at the intersection of Sandcut Road and U.S. 27. Slaven was taken from the vehicle and placed under arrest. He claimed that the throttle became stuck on the pickup, but later told police that he didn’t see the lights behind him. Still later, as he was being transported to the Scott County Justice Center in Huntsville, Slaven allegedly said that he “made a teenager mistake for not stopping and he was sorry.”

Slaven was charged with evading arrest, violation of the light law, reckless driving, driving without a license, violation of the financial responsibility law and registration violation.

Second person charged with evading arrest: Another Oneida resident wanted on charges of evading arrest was taken into custody by Oneida police on Wednesday, July 7.

Carrie L. Lowe, 39, of a Clay Boyatt Road address, had managed to evade police for more than a month.

Lowe was originally sought by police on June 4, when officers went to her home to serve an active arrest warrant on her. As her father led officers to the home and yelled for Lowe, she allegedly asked if she could put some clothes on, and jumped from a small window in her bedroom.

Among other arrests by OPD last week:

• Derek W. Byrge, 31, of Massey Lane, was charged with possession of heroin and possession of meth, Schedule I and Schedule II drugs, following his arrest on Friday, July 9. According to a warrant filed by OPD Investigator Toby Jeffers, he had received information that Byrge was at an apartment on Sandcut Road, and that he was wanted on an active arrest warrant. Jeffers took Byrge into custody as he walked out of the apartment. Inside a black container allegedly found inside Byrge’s apartment were two baggies, one containing a crystalline substance that tested positive for meth and the other a rock substance that field tested positive for heroin. The total weight of the meth was 1.79 grams, while the weight of the heroin was 0.34 grams.

• Stacey M. Smith, 48, of Old Brimstone Road in Huntsville, was charged with possession of Schedule II, IV, V and VI drugs, following an arrest on Saturday, July 10. According to a warrant filed by Jeffers, he was on patrol in Oneida when he saw Smith slumped over the steering wheel of a vehicle that was stopped at the intersection of Marcum Road and Verdun Road. Smith allegedly said that everything was okay, but told Jeffers when asked that she had a joint in the center consol of the vehicle. After she was asked to step out of the vehicle, Smith allegedly told Jeffers that she had just purchased a bag of marijuana, which was also in the center consol. The traffic stop was interrupted when Jeffers received an emergency call to assist county officers in a pursuit. A half-hour later, he found Smith sitting in her vehicle at the Lee’s Food Mart on West 3rd Avenue, at which point he allegedly retrieved from her vehicle a small bag of crystal meth, and a pill bottle containing an Alprazolam tablet and a Gabapentin tablet.