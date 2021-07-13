Home Obituaries Obituary: Tony McAlister, 72
- Advertisement -
Obituaries
Updated:

Obituary: Tony McAlister, 72

By Independent Herald

Anthony “Tony” McAlister, of Pioneer, passed away on Monday, July 12, 2021, at his home. He was 72.

Life: The son of the late Alvin and Lucy Teevogt McAlister, Tony was a Vietnam veteran, liked radio-controlled aircraft and competition shooting, and had won several trophies.

Preceded in death: In addition to his parents, Tony was preceded in death by his best friend, Patricia Pemberton.

Survivors: Tony is survived by his brothers, Bradley Hundley of Pioneer and Charlie McAlister of Florida.

Services: Tony’s request was cremation.

Arrangements by West-Murley Funeral Home.

- Advertisement -
Independent Herald
Contact the Independent Herald at newsroom@ihoneida.com. Follow us on Twitter, @indherald.

Join our mailing list

We will not sell or spam your email address.

Stay Connected

10,239FansLike
1,280FollowersFollow
1,692FollowersFollow

The Latest

Local News

Three Scott Countians indicted by grand jury

Independent Herald - 0
HUNTSVILLE — A Scott County grand jury on Tuesday (July 13) indicted three people on various criminal charges. The grand jury’s July session was a...
Read more
Education

Byrdi’s Playground: He saw an opportunity for a playground. Now his coworkers and friends are determined to see it through.

Independent Herald - 0
When Oneida Middle School teacher Houston Byrd died suddenly two weeks before Christmas last year, his coworkers and administrators at OMS were stunned. The...
Read more
Sports

Tennessee extends contract of basketball coach Rick Barnes

Independent Herald - 0
KNOXVILLE — New University of Tennessee athletics director Danny White had already secured his football coach, when Josh Heupel followed him from Central Florida...
Read more
Obituaries

Obituary: Tony McAlister, 72

Independent Herald - 0
Anthony "Tony" McAlister, of Pioneer, passed away on Monday, July 12, 2021, at his home. He was 72. Life: The son of the late Alvin...
Read more

Related Stories

Obituaries

Obituary: Glenda Scott, 76

Independent Herald - 0
Glenda F. Scott, of Lancing, Tenn., fell asleep in death on July 10, 2021, at her home. She was 76. Life: Born in Madisonville, Tenn....
Read more
Obituaries

Obituary: Charles R. Burchfield, 83

Independent Herald - 0
Charles R. Burchfield passed away on Tuesday, July 6, 2021, at his home. He was 83. Life: Born July 10, 1937 in Oneida, Tenn., Charles...
Read more
Obituaries

Obituary: John Robert Fisher, 78

Independent Herald - 0
John Robert Fisher departed this life on Wednesday, July 7, 2021 at the Lake Cumberland Regional Medical Center in Somerset, Ky. He was 78. Life:...
Read more
Obituaries

Obituary: Gerald ‘Greasy’ Garrett, 73

Independent Herald - 0
Gerald Russell "Greasy" Garrett departed this life on Monday, July 5, 2021, at the Cumberland Village Genesis Healthcare facility in LaFollette, Tenn. He was...
Read more
Obituaries

Obituary: Jeffery Birchfield, 56

Independent Herald - 0
Jeffery Dale Birchfield, of Oneida, Tenn., passed away on Saturday, July 3, 2021. He was 56. Life: Jeffery was the son of the late Hugh B....
Read more
- Advertisement -

Founded in America's 200th year, in the spirit of '76, the Independent Herald is the award-winning voice of Scott County, Tenn. and Big South Fork Country — the heart of the Cumberlands!

Editor Picks

Obituary: John Robert Fisher, 78

Obituaries Independent Herald - 0
John Robert Fisher departed this life on Wednesday, July 7, 2021 at the Lake Cumberland Regional Medical Center in Somerset, Ky. He was 78. Life:...
Read more

Search continues for Scott County man wanted on assault, false imprisonment charges

Local News Independent Herald - 0
HUNTSVILLE — The Scott County Sheriff's Office continues to search for a Robbins man they believe to be a danger to himself and others,...
Read more

Rainy weekend: How much rain that might actually mean, and when the pattern will break

Eye to the Sky Ben Garrett - 0
We're in the midst of what National Weather Service meteorologists were referring to for several days leading up to it as a "wet pattern"...
Read more

Latest News

Three Scott Countians indicted by grand jury

Local News Independent Herald - 0
HUNTSVILLE — A Scott County grand jury on Tuesday (July 13) indicted three people on various criminal charges. The grand jury’s July session was a...
Read more

Byrdi’s Playground: He saw an opportunity for a playground. Now his coworkers and friends are determined to see it through.

Education Independent Herald - 0
When Oneida Middle School teacher Houston Byrd died suddenly two weeks before Christmas last year, his coworkers and administrators at OMS were stunned. The...
Read more

Tennessee extends contract of basketball coach Rick Barnes

Sports Independent Herald - 0
KNOXVILLE — New University of Tennessee athletics director Danny White had already secured his football coach, when Josh Heupel followed him from Central Florida...
Read more

Subscribe to our newsletter

Stay in the know by signing up for our newsletter.

We will never sell or spam your email address.

© Independent Herald/Liberty Press Inc. | Oneida, TN