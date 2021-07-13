Obituary: Tony McAlister, 72

Anthony “Tony” McAlister, of Pioneer, passed away on Monday, July 12, 2021, at his home. He was 72.

Life: The son of the late Alvin and Lucy Teevogt McAlister, Tony was a Vietnam veteran, liked radio-controlled aircraft and competition shooting, and had won several trophies.

Preceded in death: In addition to his parents, Tony was preceded in death by his best friend, Patricia Pemberton.

Survivors: Tony is survived by his brothers, Bradley Hundley of Pioneer and Charlie McAlister of Florida.

Services: Tony’s request was cremation.

Arrangements by West-Murley Funeral Home.