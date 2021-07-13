Home Obituaries Obituary: Glenda Scott, 76
Obituaries
Updated:

Obituary: Glenda Scott, 76

By Independent Herald

Glenda F. Scott, of Lancing, Tenn., fell asleep in death on July 10, 2021, at her home. She was 76.

Life: Born in Madisonville, Tenn. on March 12, 1945, Glenda was the daughter of the late Homer and Ollie Burl Kline. She was a member of the Congregation of Jehovah’s Witnesses in Jamestown, Tenn.

Survivors: Glenda is survived by her husband, Dale Scott;
• Son, Tim Brown and wife Linda;
• Daughter, Janice F. Saunders and husband Mike;
• Granddaughters, Amber Brown and Madisen Saunders;
• Great-Granddaughter, Amya Nelson;
• Sisters: Wanda Atkins, Bernice Land and Vivian Watson;
• And many other relatives and close friends who loved her dearly.

Arrangements by West-Murley Funeral Home.

