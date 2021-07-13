Centre College welcomes Oneida’s Stiltner

DANVILLE, Ky. — Centre College recently welcomed former Oneida standout Katelyn Stiltner as part of its 2021 recruiting class.

Stiltner, a post player who was a part of back-to-back state tournament appearances at Oneida and helped the Lady Indians to the substate three straight years, was one of seven players signed by the Danville, Ky.-based college this spring.

“We are very excited to welcome this group of seven wonderful young ladies,” said Centre head coach Wendie Austin. “They are very accomplished on the court and just as strong in the classroom. My staff and I can’t wait until October to get into the gym to work with this group and watch them become part of our Centre family.”

Stiltner, a three-time all-district performer, finished her high school career with 942 points and 715 rebounds. She would likely have finished as a member of the Lady Indians’ 1,000-point club if not for a coronavirus-shortened season her senior year.

The daughter of Matt Stiltner and Renae Vaughn, Katelyn Stiltner isn’t the only player from Tennessee among the seven signees at Centre College. Bearden High School’s Natalie Rice also signed with the Colonels.

Rice helped Bearden to the state tournament as a senior, and was a part of a district championship team all four years of her high school career.

Other players signed by Centre this year include Emma Maynard of Campbellsville, Ky., Emma Riccobene of Southgate, Ky., Bailey Rucker of Catlettsburg, Ky., Gracee Stewart of Sabina, Oh., and Anna Thomas of Cincinnati, Oh.

Tennessee players already on Centre’s roster include Rachel Jennings of Portland, who will be a senior next season. Ella Hicks, of Franklin, and Abigail Wehby, of Brentwood, just graduated from Centre.

The Colonels are coming off a 4-6 conference season in a year that was hampered by coronavirus. In 2019-2020, before the covid pandemic began, Centre went 16-11, winning 64% of its conference games and advancing to the second round of the SAA tournament before losing to Rhodes in overtime.