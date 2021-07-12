- Advertisement -
Updated:

Search continues for Scott County man wanted on assault, false imprisonment charges

By Independent Herald

Philip Bowling, of Robbins, is wanted on charges of aggravated assault, false imprisonment and theft.

HUNTSVILLE — The Scott County Sheriff’s Office continues to search for a Robbins man they believe to be a danger to himself and others, and is requesting the public’s help in locating him.

Philip Ross Bowling, 43, of Robbins, has been wanted by authorities since allegedly holding his estranged wife and another woman at gunpoint last week. As of Monday morning, law enforcement had been unable to pinpoint his whereabouts.

Bowling, a former business owner who has had several recent brushes with the law, has not been seen since he fled out the back door of his family’s residence on Brimstone Road on the morning of Monday, July 5.

The Sheriff’s Office says that he should be considered armed and dangerous. He had reportedly made threats to kill himself the morning he disappeared.

According to authorities, Bowling was in a rehabilitation center seeking treatment for drug addiction, but left the rehab. On the morning of July 5, his wife — who has an order of protection against Bowling due to past incidents — went out to feed her animals and Bowling approached her from behind and told her they needed to talk.

When his wife asked him to please leave, according to a warrant filed by Deputy Darcy Phillips of the Sheriff’s Office, he allegedly pulled out a rifle that he had behind his back, pointed it at her and said, “You’re going with me into the woods. I’m killing myself and I’m going to tell you bye.”

At that point, a friend of Bowling’s wife arrived at the residence, and Bowling allegedly told his wife that he would shoot the woman if she didn’t make her leave. As the friend attempted to call police, Bowling allegedly pointed the rifle at her and took the phone.

Bowling then allegedly forced the two women inside the home. Meanwhile, 911 dispatchers received an anonymous phone call from someone who told them Bowling was at the residence and was not supposed to be there, due to the order of protection.

When Phillips arrived on scene, Bowling reportedly fled out the back door with the rifle, telling the women inside, “I’ll shoot them before I go back to jail.”

Phillips ushered the two women and the Bowlings’ daughter, who was also inside the home, to safety at a neighbor’s house before returning to the scene with Sgt. Chris Russell, K-9 Officer Skylar Chambers and Deputy Bryant Harper. However, Bowling had allegedly taken his wife’s van and fled the scene before officers returned.

Bowling is wanted on charges of aggravated assault, false imprisonment, theft over $1,000 and interference with emergency communications.

Independent Herald
Contact the Independent Herald at newsroom@ihoneida.com. Follow us on Twitter, @indherald.
Founded in America's 200th year, in the spirit of '76, the Independent Herald is the award-winning voice of Scott County, Tenn. and Big South Fork Country — the heart of the Cumberlands!

