Wet start to July doesn’t impact stream flows

If you think it’s been a wet start to July, you aren’t mistaken. In the first 11 days of the month, Oneida has seen double the amount of rainfall it would typically see.

But that increased rainfall has had only a negligible impact on streamflows.

Late Sunday evening, the streamflow on the Big South Fork River at Leatherwood Ford had jumped significantly to 800 cubic feet per second (cfs) and was still climbing, as measured by the U.S. Geological Survey at the S.R. 297 bridge. The river had climbed to a depth of 6.5 feet and had not yet crested.

That was in response to a series of thunderstorms that passed through Scott County on Sunday, prompting the National Weather Service to warn of the potential for flash flooding Sunday evening.

Prior to Sunday, however, streamflows remained below-normal for mid July, even after increased rainfall.

As recently as late Saturday, the streamflow at Leatherwood Ford was less than 200 cfs. Typically, the streamflow is between 200 cfs and 300 cfs in mid July.

Meanwhile, the streamflow on Clear Fork had only climbed to just above 50 cfs as of Sunday evening, just about normal for this time of year. That’s despite thunderstorm training that dumped nearly three inches of rain on localized areas of southern Scott County within the Clear Fork Basin throughout the day on Saturday.

That’s despite much above-average rainfall that has impacted Scott County this month.

In a typical July, just under two inches of rain has fallen by now. As of Saturday, 3.57 inches of rain had been recorded in Oneida by the National Weather Service. By the time Sunday’s thunderstorms are added in, Oneida will be at double its rainfall norm for the month, with plenty of thunderstorm chances still in the forecast for the days ahead.

Of course, the biggest reason why the increased rainfall hasn’t been seen in streamflows is because it has fallen in bulk. More than half of the rain Oneida received through the first 11 days of the month came in one fell swoop on July 2, when a strong cold front resulted in thunderstorms that dumped 2.15 inches of rain. That sent local streamflows well above normal for a few days.

After that, Oneida didn’t record any rainfall until Thursday, when a thunderstorm dropped less than a quarter of an inch of rain. Despite likely rain chances Wednesday through Friday, much of Scott County escaped with little to no rain, until the more widespread thunderstorm coverage on Saturday.

The Big South Fork River was likely to crest overnight Sunday. New River had already crested earlier in the day after reaching a maximum streamflow of nearly 900 cfs.

Thunderstorms remain likely in Scott County Monday and Tuesday before storm chances start to taper off in the middle of the week. The National Weather Service’s forecast include daily thunderstorm chances throughout the upcoming week, however, before they become likely again by next weekend.

That’s not atypical summer weather. A normal July sees nearly six inches of rain fall in Scott County, thanks to near daily chances for thunderstorms that are enhanced by the terrain differential of the Cumberland Plateau and the summer heat.

A secondary weather storyline in Scott County has been below-average summer temperatures. Four of July’s first 10 days featured highs only in the 70s in Oneida, and temperatures were running about three degrees cooler than normal for the month as of Sunday.

Oneida reached a high of 92 degrees on June 30 and again on July 1, but has reached 90 degrees or greater only three times this year.

Last summer, Oneida had reached 90 degrees only once by July 11, though a mid-month heat wave resulted in the temperature climbing into the 90s for seven consecutive days from July 16 through July 22.