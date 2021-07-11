Grass on roadways: It really does pose a threat

Over the past several years, the memes have circulated on Facebook and other social media with increasing regularity as safety proponents seek to increase awareness: Pictures of crashed motorcycles in a roadway covered with grass, with some variation of a message warning that blowing grass onto the roadway when mowing can pose a deadly threat for riders.

Legitimate or hyperbole? According to experts, leaving grass clippings in the roadway is a very real threat … and in Tennessee, as in most other states, it could also be considered illegal.

Justin Lovely, an attorney who specializes in motorcycle injuries, told YourGreenPal.com last month that grass clippings blown into the roadway pose a threat that even riders themselves are often unaware of.

- Advertisement -

“Grass clippings in the roadway can be extremely hazardous to the riders and even deadly,” Lovely told the website. “Riders are taught about the potential gravel on the road but far too often forget about the dangers of grass.”

Lovely said that grass in the roadway is especially prevalent on back country rural roads.

“Riders don’t think about it because the rider is often on pavement or other city roads where this is really not an issue,” he said. “The moment the rider decides to go on the secondary roads, he or she needs to be thinking and looking out for grass.”

But it’s not just motorcycle riders who need to be aware. Homeowners and lawn care professionals also need to be aware of the dangers of blowing grass onto the roadway when mowing.

“Grass clippings on the road essentially place an additional layer b between the bike tire and the road,” Lovely said. “It’s almost like an oil slick. It is not as bad on long straight roads, but on turns where the rider may be leaning into the turn to steer the motorcycle, the bike can easily come out from underneath the rider due to the grass clippings.”

There have been several cases where motorcycle riders were seriously injured or killed when their bikes crashed due to grass clippings in the roadway. In 2017, an Indiana woman was airlifted to a Cincinnati hospital after she and another rider lost control of their motorcycles on grass clippings in the roadway and crashed. In 2019, a Kentucky man was killed when his motorcycle crashed after coming into contact with grass clippings.

Ash Black, of Castle Powersports in Madison, Tenn., told News Channel 5 in Nashville that coming into contact with grass clippings is “right up there with riding in a rainstorm when it comes to controlling your bike.”

Whether or not it is illegal to leave grass in the roadway when mowing is a sticky subject. No state has a law that specifically mentions blowing grass into the roadway, though several — including Tennessee — have laws that prohibit placing anything in the road that can cause a hazard to motorists. It falls under the same legal standards as littering. A growing number of municipalities — including one as nearby as Clinton, Tenn. — have also adopted ordinances making it illegal to leave grass and other debris in the roadway.

There have been instances where mowers have been fined for blowing grass into the roadway. Two years ago in Indiana, a homeowner was cited for littering after he blew grass into the roadway while mowing. A motorcycle rider slowed to “exchange hand gestures” with the homeowner, and his wife crashed her bike into him and later died from her injuries.

Legal experts say that even though most homeowners and lawn care experts don’t think about the potential dangers of blowing grass into the roadway and will never be fined by police, they could be subject to lawsuits if an accident occurs as a result of the grass being left on the roadway.

Meanwhile, the danger to motorcyclists is just one issue with blowing grass into the roadway. Lawn care experts say that grass clippings are rich in nitrogen, so it’s actually beneficial to leave them on your lawn but it can be damaging to water sources to blow them out of the yard. The nitrogen-rich clippings can rob a water source of its oxygen, which can kill aquatic life. They can also create toxic algae blooms that can prove fatal to some animals, such as dogs, that drink from the contaminated water.

According to lawn care experts, the best way to avoid leaving grass clippings in the road is to mow in a direction that shoots the clippings inward rather than toward the road. If you do leave clippings in the road, you can blow them back into the yard.