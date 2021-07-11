Covid cases drop to near zero in Scott County

As has been the case in the rest of Tennessee, the number of new covid cases in Scott County has dropped to almost zero as the summer has progressed.

While there were three new cases of covid reported in a four-day period last week, that was only noteworthy because of how few cases had been reported in the days leading up to last week. The last time there was more than one new case reported in a single day in Scott County was on June 8. The last time there were five or more new cases reported in a single day was May 17. And, between then and now, the days without a new case have far outnumbered those with new cases.

Since June 1, in fact, there have been only 15 new cases of coronavirus reported in Scott County. That’s not far off from the same time period last summer, but the difference is that coronavirus cases were beginning to blossom by the middle of July in 2020. Eventually, by mid December, there were as many as 80 new cases of the virus reported in a single day in this small county of 22,000 people.

In the meantime, testing positivity has dropped to near zero, as well. Since June 1, only 1.4% of the coronavirus tests conducted in Scott County have returned positive for the illness. At one point, at the height of the pandemic, more than 1 in 5 of all tests were returning positive.

As of Thursday, there were only four active cases of coronavirus in Scott County.

The TN Dept. of Health hasn’t reported a coronavirus-related death in Scott County since June 8, or a coronavirus-related hospitalization since May 13.

A total of 72 Scott Countians have been hospitalized with covid since the pandemic began, and at least 48 have died from coronavirus.

That doesn’t mean the pandemic is over; some health experts worry that the relatively high numbers of people who have declined vaccinations could provide a breeding ground for new outbreaks of the illness, especially as colder weather returns. While America’s vaccines have thus far proven effective against variants of coronavirus, some health professionals fear that allowing the virus to continue to circulate, which also allows it to continue to mutate, could eventually produce a variant that is more resistant to the vaccines that are currently being administered.

As of Friday, only about 36% of Scott Countians have been fully vaccinated against coronavirus. Only about 3% more have been partially vaccinated.

Nevertheless, schools are set to resume in three weeks without the restrictions that were in place at the start of the 2020-2021 school year. Sports will resume soon thereafter without the restrictions that were in place for much of last school year, and football season will begin with full capacity at most high school and college stadiums, including the University of Tennessee’s Neyland Stadium, where just over 102,000 people can be fitted inside on a football Saturday.

Coronavirus will be, in fact, the furthest thing from most people’s minds as fall arrives. While some people continue to wear masks while in public, the vast majority of people do not, even in the metro areas like Knoxville where mask-wearing was once common and even mandated.

The reasons are two-fold. One is that virtually everyone who is at risk for developing serious complications from coronavirus has been vaccinated, and any healthy person who wants to be vaccinated has had access to the vaccine, as well. Another is that, as has been the case in Scott County, coronavirus has almost been completely eradicated in Tennessee, at least for the time-being.

While the statewide testing positivity rate is hovering around 5%, new cases have dropped to extremely low numbers.

Statewide, there have been more than 869,000 coronavirus cases reported since the pandemic began, and nearly 12,600 deaths have been attributed to the virus. But those numbers have drastically declined in recent weeks. As of Friday, total hospitalizations related to the virus were down to 234. That’s a number that has steadily declined since mid April, when there were nearly 900 people hospitalized with coronavirus in Tennessee.

In the East Tennessee region, which includes Knoxville and surrounding counties, including Scott County, there were only 30 inpatients testing positive for covid as of Tuesday. About one in three of them — nine total — were in ICU, and one in three of the ICU patients required the use of a ventilator. As recently as mid April, there were well over 100 covid patients in the region’s hospitals, including 32 in ICU and nearly half of all ICU patients requiring a ventilator.

Once considered perilously low, the number of available hospital beds in the East Tennessee region stood at nearly 1 in 4 as of last week, and nearly 15% of ICU beds were unoccupied.

Meanwhile, Knoxville — the nearest metropolitan area to Scott County — last reported more than one covid-related death in a single day in late April, and hasn’t reported any covid deaths since June 24. As recently as early March, Knoxville was reporting multiple covid deaths virtually every day.