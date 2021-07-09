Spots remain in RSCC’s STEM enrichment program, and boys are welcome, too

Roane State Community College’s free summer STEM enrichment program is billed as an opportunity for middle school-aged girls to gain access to a better future.

But this year, boys are welcome to participate, as well.

And as the free summer camp nears, there are still a few spots available for local students who want to take part.

Sharon Wilson, the director of RSCC’s Huntsville campus, said Thursday that sign-ups are still being accepted for the camp, which begins Monday, and that boys are welcome to participate.

“It is a great camp with all kinds of cool gadgets for the kids to work with,” Wilson said.

The camp will run through July 30. The final week, campers will take a trip to WonderWorks in Pigeon Forge.

This marks the second year that Roane State has partnered with Verizon Innovative Learning to offer the STEM enrichment program to young women in rural Tennessee. It’s part of a program that teaches design thinking, 3D printing, augmented reality and social entrepreneurship, and is designed to create a more diverse pipeline for future careers in science, technology, engineering and math.

No prior knowledge or experience is required.

According to RSCC, only 12% of the nation’s engineers and 22% of computer professionals are women. The camp promises to provide girls in grades 6 through 8 with the tools needed to pursue available career opportunities in STEM.

The camp is from 9 a.m. to 4 p.m. each day, at Roane State’s Huntsville campus. The three-week summer camp is followed by one session per month on Saturdays from 9 a.m. to 12 p.m. through the school year.

Lunch is provided, and participating students will receive a tablet for the duration of the program. It is available to students who do not otherwise have access to similar programs. The program is developed in association with the National Association for Community College Entrepreneurship and Arizona State University.

For more information, contact Michelle Watson at Michelle.watson@scottcounty.net, or (423) 663-3878, ext. 4694.

To register, visit nacce.com/vil21regformgirls.