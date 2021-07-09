Home Obituaries Obituary: John Robert Fisher, 78
Obituaries
Updated:

Obituary: John Robert Fisher, 78

By Independent Herald

John Robert Fisher departed this life on Wednesday, July 7, 2021 at the Lake Cumberland Regional Medical Center in Somerset, Ky. He was 78.

Life: Born on Dec. 2, 1942 in Columbia, Penn., John was the son of the late John R. Fisher and Charmaine Balent.

Preceded in death: In addition to his parents, John was preceded in death by a brother, John Balent, and a sister, Barbara Yost.

Survivors: John is survived by his fiancé, Lisa Crabtree; children, Bobbie Fisher and fiancé Curtis Phillips, Danielle Fisher, Johnny Fisher, Christopher Fisher, Tammy Oberdorf, Kendra Fogleman and step-daughter Courtney Crabtree; eight grandchildren; brother, William McAhelkovich; sisters, Mary Ann Sotonak and Peggy McAhelkovich; along with several nieces and nephews and many other relatives and friends.

Services: A memorial service will be held at a later date.

Arrangements by Four Oaks Funeral Home of Oneida.

Independent Herald

Founded in America's 200th year, in the spirit of '76, the Independent Herald is the award-winning voice of Scott County, Tenn. and Big South Fork Country — the heart of the Cumberlands!

