Obituary: John Robert Fisher, 78

John Robert Fisher departed this life on Wednesday, July 7, 2021 at the Lake Cumberland Regional Medical Center in Somerset, Ky. He was 78.

Life: Born on Dec. 2, 1942 in Columbia, Penn., John was the son of the late John R. Fisher and Charmaine Balent.

Preceded in death: In addition to his parents, John was preceded in death by a brother, John Balent, and a sister, Barbara Yost.

Survivors: John is survived by his fiancé, Lisa Crabtree; children, Bobbie Fisher and fiancé Curtis Phillips, Danielle Fisher, Johnny Fisher, Christopher Fisher, Tammy Oberdorf, Kendra Fogleman and step-daughter Courtney Crabtree; eight grandchildren; brother, William McAhelkovich; sisters, Mary Ann Sotonak and Peggy McAhelkovich; along with several nieces and nephews and many other relatives and friends.

Services: A memorial service will be held at a later date.

Arrangements by Four Oaks Funeral Home of Oneida.