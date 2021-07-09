Obituary: Gerald ‘Greasy’ Garrett, 73

Gerald Russell “Greasy” Garrett departed this life on Monday, July 5, 2021, at the Cumberland Village Genesis Healthcare facility in LaFollette, Tenn. He was 73.

Life: Born Dec. 20, 1947 in Oak Ridge, Tenn., Greasy was the son of the late Alex and Nora Maxwell Boyatt Garrett. He was a member of the Foster Crossroads Baptist Church and a veteran of the United States Air Force, having served as a sergeant in the 377th Security Police Squadron, Republic of Vietnam.

Greasy was a former TSSAA junior high and high school basketball official for over 10 years. He was a well-known mechanic and worked at Marcum’s Parts for many years, where he was thankful for the friendship of his many customers, including his bosses, Lyndal and Nikki Shepard. When he was not working, he could usually be found fishing on the banks of the Big South Fork at various locations, including No Business, the mouth of Williams Creek and the Station Camp area, trying to catch the elusive walleye.

Preceded in death: In addition to his parents, Greasy was preceded in death by a brother, Chester Garrett, and brothers-in-law, Don Divine and Jeff Grove.

Survivors: Greasy is survived by his wife of 44 years, Lois Lowther Garrett; children, Derae Daugherty of London, Tenn., George Daugherty and wife Angela of Alcoa, Tenn., Shannon Smith and husband Dennis of Oliver Springs, Tenn., Shawn Daugherty and wife Jamie of Alcoa, Tenn., Gerry Garrett and wife Holly of Orlando, Fla., and Dustin Garrett and wife Tabitha of Oneida; 15 grandchildren, Lauren Vandee and husband Wes, Sierra Hood and husband Houston, Phillip McCarter and wife Kaity, David Miles, Austin Miles, Amber Mayes, Whitney Carson, Derek Daugherty, Courtney Daugherty, Haleigh Hairston and husband Ty, Delaney Daugherty, Makayla Daugherty, Denny Garrett, Jared Garrett and Avery Daugherty; 15 great-grandchildren; brothers, Randy Garrett, David Garrett and Alan Garrett; sister Janie Divine; sister-in-law Alice Grove; and many other relatives and friends.

Services: The family will receive friends Thursday, July 8, 2021 from 4 p.m. until 5:45 p.m. in the chapel of Four Oaks Funeral Home in Oneida. A celebration of life will follow at 6 p.m., with full military honors provided by American Legion Post #136. His wishes were creation.

In lieu of flowers, the family is requesting donations be made to local VFW Post 5669, or American Legion Post 136.

Arrangements by Four Oaks Funeral Home.