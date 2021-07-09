Home Obituaries Obituary: Gerald 'Greasy' Garrett, 73
- Advertisement -
Obituaries
Updated:

Obituary: Gerald ‘Greasy’ Garrett, 73

By Independent Herald

Gerald Russell “Greasy” Garrett departed this life on Monday, July 5, 2021, at the Cumberland Village Genesis Healthcare facility in LaFollette, Tenn. He was 73.

Life: Born Dec. 20, 1947 in Oak Ridge, Tenn., Greasy was the son of the late Alex and Nora Maxwell Boyatt Garrett. He was a member of the Foster Crossroads Baptist Church and a veteran of the United States Air Force, having served as a sergeant in the 377th Security Police Squadron, Republic of Vietnam.

Greasy was a former TSSAA junior high and high school basketball official for over 10 years. He was a well-known mechanic and worked at Marcum’s Parts for many years, where he was thankful for the friendship of his many customers, including his bosses, Lyndal and Nikki Shepard. When he was not working, he could usually be found fishing on the banks of the Big South Fork at various locations, including No Business, the mouth of Williams Creek and the Station Camp area, trying to catch the elusive walleye.

Preceded in death: In addition to his parents, Greasy was preceded in death by a brother, Chester Garrett, and brothers-in-law, Don Divine and Jeff Grove.

Survivors: Greasy is survived by his wife of 44 years, Lois Lowther Garrett; children, Derae Daugherty of London, Tenn., George Daugherty and wife Angela of Alcoa, Tenn., Shannon Smith and husband Dennis of Oliver Springs, Tenn., Shawn Daugherty and wife Jamie of Alcoa, Tenn., Gerry Garrett and wife Holly of Orlando, Fla., and Dustin Garrett and wife Tabitha of Oneida; 15 grandchildren, Lauren Vandee and husband Wes, Sierra Hood and husband Houston, Phillip McCarter and wife Kaity, David Miles, Austin Miles, Amber Mayes, Whitney Carson, Derek Daugherty, Courtney Daugherty, Haleigh Hairston and husband Ty, Delaney Daugherty, Makayla Daugherty, Denny Garrett, Jared Garrett and Avery Daugherty; 15 great-grandchildren; brothers, Randy Garrett, David Garrett and Alan Garrett; sister Janie Divine; sister-in-law Alice Grove; and many other relatives and friends.

Services: The family will receive friends Thursday, July 8, 2021 from 4 p.m. until 5:45 p.m. in the chapel of Four Oaks Funeral Home in Oneida. A celebration of life will follow at 6 p.m., with full military honors provided by American Legion Post #136. His wishes were creation.

In lieu of flowers, the family is requesting donations be made to local VFW Post 5669, or American Legion Post 136.

Arrangements by Four Oaks Funeral Home.

- Advertisement -
Independent Herald
Contact the Independent Herald at newsroom@ihoneida.com. Follow us on Twitter, @indherald.

Join our mailing list

We will not sell or spam your email address.

Stay Connected

10,239FansLike
1,280FollowersFollow
1,692FollowersFollow

The Latest

Opinion

Yager: For 50 years, RSCC is a testament to how access, affordability and resources can change communities

Ken Yager - 0
For 50 years, Roane State Community College has been an economic, cultural and educational leader, partnering with communities, business and government to effect positive...
Read more
Education

Spots remain in RSCC’s STEM enrichment program, and boys are welcome, too

Independent Herald - 0
Roane State Community College's free summer STEM enrichment program is billed as an opportunity for middle school-aged girls to gain access to a better...
Read more
Eye to the Sky

Rainy weekend: How much rain that might actually mean, and when the pattern will break

Ben Garrett - 0
We're in the midst of what National Weather Service meteorologists were referring to for several days leading up to it as a "wet pattern"...
Read more
Features

In just 3 years, Family Justice Center has assisted almost 500 people

Independent Herald - 0
When the Office of Criminal Justice Programs made it known a half-decade ago that it was offering grant programs to help establish family justice...
Read more

Related Stories

Obituaries

Obituary: Charles R. Burchfield, 83

Independent Herald - 0
Charles R. Burchfield passed away on Tuesday, July 6, 2021, at his home. He was 83. Life: Born July 10, 1937 in Oneida, Tenn., Charles...
Read more
Obituaries

Obituary: John Robert Fisher, 78

Independent Herald - 0
John Robert Fisher departed this life on Wednesday, July 7, 2021 at the Lake Cumberland Regional Medical Center in Somerset, Ky. He was 78. Life:...
Read more
Obituaries

Obituary: Jeffery Birchfield, 56

Independent Herald - 0
Jeffery Dale Birchfield, of Oneida, Tenn., passed away on Saturday, July 3, 2021. He was 56. Life: Jeffery was the son of the late Hugh B....
Read more
Obituaries

Obituary: Ocie Perkins, 78

Independent Herald - 0
Ocie Lee Perkins departed this life peacefully on June 28, 2021 at her sister's home in Oneida, Tenn., with family members by her side....
Read more
Obituaries

Obituary: Melva Jeffers-Lane, 67

Independent Herald - 0
Melva Lou Jeffers-Lane departed this life on Friday, July 2, 2021 at the University of Tennessee Medical Center in Knoxville, Tenn. She was 67. Life:...
Read more
- Advertisement -

Founded in America's 200th year, in the spirit of '76, the Independent Herald is the award-winning voice of Scott County, Tenn. and Big South Fork Country — the heart of the Cumberlands!

Editor Picks

A guide to snakes of the Cumberland Plateau

Features Independent Herald - 0
Snakes. There is perhaps no wild animal that strikes more fear in the hearts of humans than these misunderstood, legless creatures that slither along...
Read more

Obituary: Charles R. Burchfield, 83

Obituaries Independent Herald - 0
Charles R. Burchfield passed away on Tuesday, July 6, 2021, at his home. He was 83. Life: Born July 10, 1937 in Oneida, Tenn., Charles...
Read more

Eye to the Sky: Could ‘Elsa’ eventually bring rain to East Tennessee?

Eye to the Sky Ben Garrett - 0
Tropical Storm Elsa is battering Haiti this evening, and will eventually cross Hispaniola and Jamaica before heading towards Florida and the U.S. cost. Could...
Read more

Latest News

Yager: For 50 years, RSCC is a testament to how access, affordability and resources can change communities

Opinion Ken Yager - 0
For 50 years, Roane State Community College has been an economic, cultural and educational leader, partnering with communities, business and government to effect positive...
Read more

Spots remain in RSCC’s STEM enrichment program, and boys are welcome, too

Education Independent Herald - 0
Roane State Community College's free summer STEM enrichment program is billed as an opportunity for middle school-aged girls to gain access to a better...
Read more

Rainy weekend: How much rain that might actually mean, and when the pattern will break

Eye to the Sky Ben Garrett - 0
We're in the midst of what National Weather Service meteorologists were referring to for several days leading up to it as a "wet pattern"...
Read more

Subscribe to our newsletter

Stay in the know by signing up for our newsletter.

We will never sell or spam your email address.

© Independent Herald/Liberty Press Inc. | Oneida, TN