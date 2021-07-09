Obituary: Charles R. Burchfield, 83

Charles R. Burchfield passed away on Tuesday, July 6, 2021, at his home. He was 83.

Life: Born July 10, 1937 in Oneida, Tenn., Charles was the son of the late Mack and Lizzie Burke Burchfield.

He was a longtime employee of Boss Glove and retired from Highland Telephone after 25 years. He was a member of the Oneida Volunteer Fire Department.

Preceded in death: In addition to his parents, Charles was preceded in death by his brothers, Clyde Burchfield and wife Wilma, Milford Burchfield, MacArthur Burchfield and wife JoAnn, and Henry Burchfield, all of Oneida; sisters, Mildred Burchfield Dexter and husband Arthur, and Virginia Burchfield Bilbrey and husband Paul; nieces, Sharon Kay Dexter and Paula Bilbrey; nephew, Phillip Leon “Pete” Burchfield; great-nephew, Lance Burchfield; brother-in-law, Jim Winchester; and daughter-in-law, Becky Burchfield.

Survivors: Charles is survived by his wife, Katheryn Allen Burchfield; daughters, Vickie Burchfield Terry and husband Sam of Helenwood, Beth Burchfield Armstrong and husband Lee of Oneida, and Heather Griffith and husband Steve of Nydeck; son, David Burchfield of Oneida; grandchildren, Trevor Terry and wife Ashley, Tyler Terry, Trey Terry and wife Presley, Adam Burchfield and wife Kristen, Josh Burchfield, Ben Burchfield and wife Jessica, Bentley Burchfield, MaKenzie (Lulu) Griffith, and Kaleb, Sarah Beth and Easton Armstrong; great-grandchildren, Leah, Abram and Emma Terry, Rayden Terry, Hannah, Chloe, Blake and Abby Burchfield, and Rebecca West; sisters, Alma Duvall and husband Charles, and Faye Winchester; special niece, Sharon Griffith and husband Howard; special nephews, Kenny Phillips and wife Imy, and Jerry Burchfield and wife violet; special friends, Jim Barnett and B.D. Boyatt; as well as many other family members and friends.

A special thank you is extended to Brenda Smith with Quality Hospice, Quality Home Health and Buckeye Home Medical.

Services: Friends may visit with the Burchfield family on Friday, July 9, 2021 from 5 p.m. until time of the funeral service at 6 p.m. in the chapel of West-Murley Funeral Home in Oneida, with Bro. Charles Goad officiating. Music will be presented by Arnold and Lloyd Stephens. Committal service will follow in the Smith-Forbis Cemetery in Oneida. Pallbearers will be Adam Burchfield, Tyler Terry, Trey Terry, Trevor Terry, Jerry Burchfield and Greg Burchfield. Honorary pallbearers will be Abram Terry, Kaleb Armstrong and Harce Allen.

Arrangements by West-Murley Funeral Home.