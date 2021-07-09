Home Obituaries Obituary: Charles R. Burchfield, 83
- Advertisement -
Obituaries
Updated:

Obituary: Charles R. Burchfield, 83

By Independent Herald

Charles R. Burchfield passed away on Tuesday, July 6, 2021, at his home. He was 83.

Life: Born July 10, 1937 in Oneida, Tenn., Charles was the son of the late Mack and Lizzie Burke Burchfield.

He was a longtime employee of Boss Glove and retired from Highland Telephone after 25 years. He was a member of the Oneida Volunteer Fire Department.

Preceded in death: In addition to his parents, Charles was preceded in death by his brothers, Clyde Burchfield and wife Wilma, Milford Burchfield, MacArthur Burchfield and wife JoAnn, and Henry Burchfield, all of Oneida; sisters, Mildred Burchfield Dexter and husband Arthur, and Virginia Burchfield Bilbrey and husband Paul; nieces, Sharon Kay Dexter and Paula Bilbrey; nephew, Phillip Leon “Pete” Burchfield; great-nephew, Lance Burchfield; brother-in-law, Jim Winchester; and daughter-in-law, Becky Burchfield.

Survivors: Charles is survived by his wife, Katheryn Allen Burchfield; daughters, Vickie Burchfield Terry and husband Sam of Helenwood, Beth Burchfield Armstrong and husband Lee of Oneida, and Heather Griffith and husband Steve of Nydeck; son, David Burchfield of Oneida; grandchildren, Trevor Terry and wife Ashley, Tyler Terry, Trey Terry and wife Presley, Adam Burchfield and wife Kristen, Josh Burchfield, Ben Burchfield and wife Jessica, Bentley Burchfield, MaKenzie (Lulu) Griffith, and Kaleb, Sarah Beth and Easton Armstrong; great-grandchildren, Leah, Abram and Emma Terry, Rayden Terry, Hannah, Chloe, Blake and Abby Burchfield, and Rebecca West; sisters, Alma Duvall and husband Charles, and Faye Winchester; special niece, Sharon Griffith and husband Howard; special nephews, Kenny Phillips and wife Imy, and Jerry Burchfield and wife violet; special friends, Jim Barnett and B.D. Boyatt; as well as many other family members and friends.

A special thank you is extended to Brenda Smith with Quality Hospice, Quality Home Health and Buckeye Home Medical.

Services: Friends may visit with the Burchfield family on Friday, July 9, 2021 from 5 p.m. until time of the funeral service at 6 p.m. in the chapel of West-Murley Funeral Home in Oneida, with Bro. Charles Goad officiating. Music will be presented by Arnold and Lloyd Stephens. Committal service will follow in the Smith-Forbis Cemetery in Oneida. Pallbearers will be Adam Burchfield, Tyler Terry, Trey Terry, Trevor Terry, Jerry Burchfield and Greg Burchfield. Honorary pallbearers will be Abram Terry, Kaleb Armstrong and Harce Allen.

Arrangements by West-Murley Funeral Home.

- Advertisement -
Independent Herald
Contact the Independent Herald at newsroom@ihoneida.com. Follow us on Twitter, @indherald.

Join our mailing list

We will not sell or spam your email address.

Stay Connected

10,239FansLike
1,280FollowersFollow
1,692FollowersFollow

The Latest

Opinion

Yager: For 50 years, RSCC is a testament to how access, affordability and resources can change communities

Ken Yager - 0
For 50 years, Roane State Community College has been an economic, cultural and educational leader, partnering with communities, business and government to effect positive...
Read more
Education

Spots remain in RSCC’s STEM enrichment program, and boys are welcome, too

Independent Herald - 0
Roane State Community College's free summer STEM enrichment program is billed as an opportunity for middle school-aged girls to gain access to a better...
Read more
Eye to the Sky

Rainy weekend: How much rain that might actually mean, and when the pattern will break

Ben Garrett - 0
We're in the midst of what National Weather Service meteorologists were referring to for several days leading up to it as a "wet pattern"...
Read more
Features

In just 3 years, Family Justice Center has assisted almost 500 people

Independent Herald - 0
When the Office of Criminal Justice Programs made it known a half-decade ago that it was offering grant programs to help establish family justice...
Read more

Related Stories

Obituaries

Obituary: John Robert Fisher, 78

Independent Herald - 0
John Robert Fisher departed this life on Wednesday, July 7, 2021 at the Lake Cumberland Regional Medical Center in Somerset, Ky. He was 78. Life:...
Read more
Obituaries

Obituary: Gerald ‘Greasy’ Garrett, 73

Independent Herald - 0
Gerald Russell "Greasy" Garrett departed this life on Monday, July 5, 2021, at the Cumberland Village Genesis Healthcare facility in LaFollette, Tenn. He was...
Read more
Obituaries

Obituary: Jeffery Birchfield, 56

Independent Herald - 0
Jeffery Dale Birchfield, of Oneida, Tenn., passed away on Saturday, July 3, 2021. He was 56. Life: Jeffery was the son of the late Hugh B....
Read more
Obituaries

Obituary: Ocie Perkins, 78

Independent Herald - 0
Ocie Lee Perkins departed this life peacefully on June 28, 2021 at her sister's home in Oneida, Tenn., with family members by her side....
Read more
Obituaries

Obituary: Melva Jeffers-Lane, 67

Independent Herald - 0
Melva Lou Jeffers-Lane departed this life on Friday, July 2, 2021 at the University of Tennessee Medical Center in Knoxville, Tenn. She was 67. Life:...
Read more
- Advertisement -

Founded in America's 200th year, in the spirit of '76, the Independent Herald is the award-winning voice of Scott County, Tenn. and Big South Fork Country — the heart of the Cumberlands!

Editor Picks

Spots remain in RSCC’s STEM enrichment program, and boys are welcome, too

Education Independent Herald - 0
Roane State Community College's free summer STEM enrichment program is billed as an opportunity for middle school-aged girls to gain access to a better...
Read more

Rainy weekend: How much rain that might actually mean, and when the pattern will break

Eye to the Sky Ben Garrett - 0
We're in the midst of what National Weather Service meteorologists were referring to for several days leading up to it as a "wet pattern"...
Read more

In just 3 years, Family Justice Center has assisted almost 500 people

Features Independent Herald - 0
When the Office of Criminal Justice Programs made it known a half-decade ago that it was offering grant programs to help establish family justice...
Read more

Latest News

Yager: For 50 years, RSCC is a testament to how access, affordability and resources can change communities

Opinion Ken Yager - 0
For 50 years, Roane State Community College has been an economic, cultural and educational leader, partnering with communities, business and government to effect positive...
Read more

Spots remain in RSCC’s STEM enrichment program, and boys are welcome, too

Education Independent Herald - 0
Roane State Community College's free summer STEM enrichment program is billed as an opportunity for middle school-aged girls to gain access to a better...
Read more

Rainy weekend: How much rain that might actually mean, and when the pattern will break

Eye to the Sky Ben Garrett - 0
We're in the midst of what National Weather Service meteorologists were referring to for several days leading up to it as a "wet pattern"...
Read more

Subscribe to our newsletter

Stay in the know by signing up for our newsletter.

We will never sell or spam your email address.

© Independent Herald/Liberty Press Inc. | Oneida, TN