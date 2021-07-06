Obituary: Ocie Perkins, 78

Ocie Lee Perkins departed this life peacefully on June 28, 2021 at her sister’s home in Oneida, Tenn., with family members by her side. She was 78.

Preceded in death: Ocie was preceded in death by her mother and father, Anna Mae Yancey Perkins and Pat Edward Perkins; three sisters, Bonnie Sue Perkins Stinson, Juanita Perkins Phillips and Etta Jean Perkins Duncan; one sister-in-law, Magazine “Tiny” Perkins; and one brother-in-law, Eli “Bud” Phillips.

Survivors: Ocie is survived by two sisters, Beulah Kate Perkins Phillips, and Diane Perkins Chambers and husband Donald Earl; by David Earl Stinson and Linda Carol Stinson, the children of Bonnie Sue Perkins Stinson who were adopted by their grandparents, Pat Edward Perkins and Anna Mae Yancey Perkins; one brother, Carvel Perkins; several nieces and nephews and other relatives.

Services: A private funeral service will be held at Jones & Son Funeral Home in Oneida with Bro. Donald Earl Chambers officiating. Committal service will follow in the Smith-Forbis Cemetery. Pallbearers will be family and friends.

Arrangements by Jones & Son Funeral Home.