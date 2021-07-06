Obituary: Jeffery Birchfield, 56

Jeffery Dale Birchfield, of Oneida, Tenn., passed away on Saturday, July 3, 2021. He was 56.

Life: Jeffery was the son of the late Hugh B. and Hattie Mae (Hill) Burchfield. He was a native of Scott County and a graduate of Scott High School.

Preceded in death: In addition to his parents, Jeffery was preceded in death by his sister, Phyllis Brummett, and by brothers Tom Birchfield, Thurston Birchfield and Carl Birchfield.

Survivors: Jeffery is survived by two sisters, Judy Birchfield and husband Mark of Richmond, Va., and June Nicdao and husband Audie of Rockvale, Tenn.; and by three brothers, Jerry Birchfield of Huntsville, Homer Birchfield of Oneida, and Fred Birchfield and wife Charlene of Sunbright, Tenn.; along with many other relatives and friends.

Services: Friends may visit with the Birchfield family on Wednesday, July 7, 2021 from 1 p.m. until time of the funeral service at 2 p.m. in the chapel of West-Murley Funeral Home in Oneida with pastor Marshal Terry and Bro. Audie Nicdao officiating. Music will be provided by Charlene Birchfield. Committal service will follow in the Foster Crossroads Cemetery.

In lieu of flowers, the family requests donations be made to The Jeff Birchfield Burial Fund, c/o West-Murley Funeral Home, 18641 Alberta Street, Oneida, TN 37841.

Arrangements by West-Murley Funeral Home.