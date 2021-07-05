- Advertisement -
Video: 2021 Firemen’s Fourth Parade

By Independent Herald

The Independence Day parade at the annual Firemen’s Fourth Festival in Huntsville, on Sunday, July 4, 2021.

Independent Herald
Independent Herald
Founded in America's 200th year, in the spirit of '76, the Independent Herald is the award-winning voice of Scott County, Tenn. and Big South Fork Country — the heart of the Cumberlands!

