Obituaries
Obituary: Melva Jeffers-Lane, 67

By Independent Herald

Melva Lou Jeffers-Lane departed this life on Friday, July 2, 2021 at the University of Tennessee Medical Center in Knoxville, Tenn. She was 67.

Life: Born July 27, 1953 to Ruby West of Florida and the late Norman (Crab) Crabtree, she was of the Baptist faith and saved by the Grace of God.

Preceded in death: In addition to her father, Melva is preceded in death by her grandmother, Sarah Dexter; grandparents, Monroe and Florence Blevins; grandson, Isaiah Sanders; and best friend of many years, Pamela Mason.

Survivors: Melva is survived by her husband of 20 years, Jessie Lane; daughters, Shannon Day of Straight Fork; Pamela Webb and husband Scott of Jacksboro, Tenn.; Beverly Jeffers of Oneida; and Stephanie Lane of Lafollette, Tenn.; grandchildren, McKenna, Kassidy, Skylar, Storm, Ryan, Kaleb, Rainna and Cody; great-grandchildren, Emory, Brantley, Zoey and Monroe; mother, Ramona Crabtree of Oneida; brothers, Keith Crabtree, and Dudley Crabtree and wife Charlotte, all of Oneida; birth mother, Ruby West of Florida; her dog, Sassy, whom she loved very much; several nieces, nephews, stepchildren and step grandchildren; and many other family and friends.

Services: Friends may visit with the family Thursday, July 8, 2021 in the chapel of Four Oaks Funeral Home in Huntsville from 6 p.m. until time of the memorial service at 8 p.m. with Bro. Carlie Duncan officiating. Music will be provided by the Jake’s Branch Singers. Melva’s wishes were to be cremated.

Arrangements by Four Oaks Funeral Home of Huntsville.

Independent Herald
Founded in America's 200th year, in the spirit of '76, the Independent Herald is the award-winning voice of Scott County, Tenn. and Big South Fork Country — the heart of the Cumberlands!

