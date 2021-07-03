Obituary: Dr. Gary Phillips, 66

Dr. Gary Phillips, a physician who was devoted to his family, his patients, and his community, passed away suddenly and unexpectedly on Wednesday, June 30, 2021 at the Big South Fork Medical Center in Oneida, Tenn. He was 66.

Life: “Doc Gary,” as he was known to his many patients, graduated from Oneida High School in 1973 and from Berea College (Ky.) in 1978. Graduating from Tufts University Medical School (Massachusetts) in 1982, he served his internship and residency years at Moses Cone Hospital (University of North Carolina) in Greensboro, N.C.

Dr. Phillips served as a physician and medical provider for many years at Mountain People’s Health Councils in Scott County. The son of the late W.T. (Bill) and Lucille Lewallen Phillips, Dr. Phillips was a member of First Presbyterian Church of Huntsville, Tenn.

Survivors: Dr. Phillips is survived by his son, Christian Phillips and wife Dakota; daughter Robyn Phillips; and wife Daphne. He is also survived by his brothers, Thomas Phillips and wife Dorothy, William Paul Phillips and his twin brother, Steven Phillips and wife Gina, all of Oneida; and sister Lynda Phillips-Madson and husband Johan of Cary, N.C.

Special great-nieces and -nephews include Aven Janes and Gabe Crochet of North Carolina, Alex and Claire Jones of Oneida, Anderson and Amelia Phillips of Knoxville, Tenn., Brennan, Sawyer and Jainey Kate Phillips of Oneida, and Everette, Evelyn and Ivan Phillips of Sharps Chapel, Tenn.

Special cousins include Jack Phillips and wife Lee Ann of Oneida, Shirley Ruth Griffith of Robbins, Patty Boland and husband Kevin of Oneida, Jerry Phillips and wife Jill of Colorado, and Wanda Hengel and husband Jack of Huntsville, Ala.

Services: Friends may visit with the family from 4 p.m. to 7 p.m. on Saturday, July 3, 2021 at Bethlehem Baptist Church in Oneida. Funeral service will begin at 7 p.m., and will be officiated by Rev. Philip Kazee. Will Phillips will present the obituary.

The burial service will be held at 2 p.m. on Sunday, July 4, 2021 in the Hazel Valley Memorial Cemetery in Oneida. Pallbearers will include Wade, Jonathan and Stephen Phillips, Johan Madson, Brad Crochet and Phillip Jones.

In lieu of flowers, the family requests that donations be made to the Scott County Rescue Squad, 190 One Process Place, Oneida, TN 37841.

Arrangements by Jones & Son Funeral Home.