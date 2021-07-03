Home Obituaries Obituary, Cora Caldwell, 87
Obituaries
Updated:

Obituary, Cora Caldwell, 87

By Independent Herald

Cora Smith Caldwell, of Helenwood, Tenn., departed her earthly home on Thursday, July 1, 2021, surrounded by her husband and family. She peacefully entered into her Heavenly home to join many departed loved ones. She was 87.

Life: Born Feb. 12, 1934 in Helenwood, Tenn., Cora was the daughter of the late Sam and Bertha Letner Smith.

Preceded in death: In addition to her parents, Cora was preceded in death by her children, Ricky Caldwell, Teresa Bridges, Sharon Boyatt and Wendell Caldwell; brothers, Lawrence Smith and Mitchell Smith; sisters, Gertie Bell Phillips, Madeline Boles, Gladys Hamby, Irene Vanhooser, Josie Boshears, Juanita Ellis, Mayde Smith, Florence Smith and Zola Smith; and father- and mother-in-law, Jake and Princess Caldwell.

Survivors: Cora is survived by her husband of 68 years, Verlon Caldwell; her children, Cathy Caldwell, Loretta Thompson, Anita Barrett and husband John, Randall Caldwell and wife Teresa, Karen Crabtree, Darlene Ray and husband Darrell, Wanda King and husband Luke, Wesley Caldwell, and Mark Caldwell; 23 grandchildren, Shonda, Aaron, Tony, Christina, Brittany, Kristen, Brandon, Monica, Brittany, Tanner, Jerrod, Amber, Christy, Miranda, Darick, Devin, Danielle, Daniel, Laciena, Lucas, Addision, Cody, Kelsie and Jake; 34 great-grandchildren; five great-great-grandchildren; sister, Artemia Henderson; and many other family members and friends.

Services: Friends may visit with the Caldwell family on Monday, July 5, 2021 from 2 p.m. until time of the funeral service at 4 p.m. in the chapel of Jones & Son Funeral Home with Bro. Randall Caldwell and Bro. Mark Caldwell officiating. Music will be provided by the Hamby Singers, and Darrell Ray and Heather Justice.

Committal service will follow in the Daniel Memorial Cemetery in Helenwood, Tenn. Pallbearers will be Tanner Bridges, Prestin Bee, Ethan Mayberry, Jerrod Williams, Jordyn Williams, Cody Caldwell, Darick Grider and Devin Crabtree. Honorary pallbearers will be Daniel Ray and Brextyn Williams.

Arrangements by Jones & Son Funeral Home.

Independent Herald

Founded in America's 200th year, in the spirit of '76, the Independent Herald is the award-winning voice of Scott County, Tenn. and Big South Fork Country — the heart of the Cumberlands!

