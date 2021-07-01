Tennesseans can now carry handguns without a permit

Beginning Thursday, July 1, most people in Tennessee can carry a handgun outside their home or vehicle without a permit, with some exceptions.

Heavily-debated legislation eliminating the need for a handgun carry permit in most circumstances was passed by the Tennessee General Assembly earlier this year, and signed into law by Gov. Bill Lee.

“I signed constitutional carry because it shouldn’t be hard for law-abiding Tennesseans to exercise their second amendment rights,” Lee said at the time.

With the new law, Tennessee joins a growing number of states that do not require a permit to go armed. There are now 19 states that do not require a permit to carry a handgun, including the bordering states of Kentucky, Mississippi, Arkansas and Missouri.

- Advertisement -

Critics have argued that eliminating the need for a permit will lead to a spike in gun violence; advocates of the new law, which was in the works for the past two legislative sessions before finally making it to the governor’s desk, point to the other states that allow constitutional carry and have not seen an increase in gun violence.

Under the law, anyone aged 21 or older can carry a handgun if they aren’t otherwise barred from possessing a gun. Military members ages 18 to 20 can also carry. You do not have to be a resident of Tennessee to carry a handgun in the Volunteer State, as long as you meet the legal requirements to own and possess firearms.

Here is when you cannot carry a handgun lawfully under the new legislation:

• If you’re under the age of 21 (or under the age of 18 if you’re in the military);

• If you’re in a place where you are unlawfully present, i.e., trespassing;

• If you’ve been convicted of the misdemeanor crime of stalking;

• If you’ve had a DUI in the past five years;

• If you’ve had two or more DUIs in the past 10 years;

• If you’ve been declared mentally defected, or committed to a mental institution;

• If you’ve been convicted of a felony.

The new law applies only to handguns, and not to long guns such as shotguns and rifles.

However, some gun advocates caution that the new law could cause some gun-owners to unintentionally find themselves on the wrong end of the legal system. The Tennessee Firearms Association, a gun-rights group that supports constitutional carry, encourages Tennesseans to get a handgun permit — or renew their existing permit when the time comes — if they intend to go armed.

The TFA, which called for amendments to Lee’s legislation that were ignored by legislators, says that the new law isn’t truly constitutional carry.

“Governor Lee’s law is not real constitutional carry. It simply does not fit the definition,” the organization said in guidance to gun owners last month. “It perpetuates and creates new infringements on the constitutionally protected rights of citizens.”

The TFA’s stance, like similar gun rights groups, is that anyone age 18 and up be permitted to go armed — and not just with handguns — without restrictions. That view is based on a literal interpretation of the 2nd Amendment, which states that the right of the militia to “keep and bear arms shall not be infringed.”

According to the TFA, one major caveat to Tennessee law is a statute that makes it a crime for anyone to carry a firearm with the intent to go armed. Rather than deleting that statute, the governor’s legislation created exceptions that must be met in order for citizens to go armed. The TFA says this authorizes law enforcement officers to stop and detain anyone who is observed carrying a handgun in order to determine whether that person is actually permitted to carry under Tennessee law.

“Thus, the governor’s law is nothing more than a qualified exception to a criminal charge of carrying a firearm with the intent to go armed but that exception only applies if a list of conditions are satisfied,” the TFA said.

The TFA also cautions that there are several places where handgun possession is prohibited without a permit, such as public parks. Because of that, the organization says, “the handgun permit may be a practical necessity in Tennessee even still for those who desire to carry a handgun.”

It should also be noted that handguns are not permitted to be carried inside businesses where signage has been posted banning those weapons.