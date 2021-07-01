Obituary: Edison Lee Davis, 70

Edison Lee Davis departed this life on Wednesday, June 30, 2021 at his home in Winfield, Tenn. He was 70.

Life: Edison was born May 17, 1951 to the late Aster and Carmie Wright Davis in Scott County, Tenn. He was a loving father and papaw who enjoyed being with his family. He was a member of Second Bethlehem Baptist Church in Winfield, Tenn.

Preceded in death: In addition to his parents, Edison was preceded in death by his brother, Joe Davis; sister Betty Wilson; grandson Aaden Stone Davis; nephew Michael Wesley; and special friends Burt Burchfield, Bryan Duncan and Paul Chambers.

Survivors: Edison is survived by Janet Howard; son, Andy Lee Davis; grandchildren, Benton Lee and Aubree Bristol Davis; brother, Jerry Davis and wife Shirley; sisters, Sylvia Terry and Ruth Wesley; granddaughters, Dorothy Adkins and Lynette Myers; nephews, Jeffrey Wesley and Sylvester Davis; and many other grandchildren, nieces, nephews, family and friends.

Services: A private ceremony will be held at the chapel of Four Oaks Funeral Home in Oneida, with Bro. Robert Blankenship officiating. Music will be provided by Joey Hubbard. Burial will follow in the Aaden Stone Memorial Cemetery. Pallbearers will be Dick Sexton, Jeff Stephens, Ernie Myers, Adam Shinkle, Josh Wilson and Lucas Hurston. Honorary pallbearers will be Darryl Duncan, Michael Duncan, Doug Wilson Jr., Roger Stephens and Mark Spradlin.

Arrangements by Four Oaks Funeral Home in Oneida.