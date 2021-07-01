Home Obituaries Obituary: Daniel Lawson, 56
Obituaries
Obituaries

Obituary: Daniel Lawson, 56

By Independent Herald

Daniel Lawson departed this life on Wednesday, June 30, 2021 at the Big South Fork Medical Center in Oneida, Tenn. He was 56.

Life: Born Nov. 9, 1964 to the late Eugene Lawson and Rosalee West Lawson, Daniel attended Bull Creek United Baptist Church. He was a logger for American Timber Company.

Preceded in death: In addition to his parents, Daniel was preceded in death by a sister, Debbie Lawson.

Survivors: Daniel is survived by his wife, Kristy Lee McMahan Lawson; children, Douglas McMahan and wife Sabrina, Courtney Henson and husband Dylan, and Andrew Lawson and girlfriend Sydney; seven grandchildren, Kylee, Bristol, Paisley, Carson, Kase, Walker and Keleigh; brothers, James Lawson, and Dewayne Lawson and wife Jennifer; sisters, Delisa Howell and husband Lee, Donna Kay Wright, Jean Day and husband Mike, and Mattie Harness and husband Tony; several nieces and nephews; and many other relatives and friends.

The family wishes to send a very special thank you to their neighbors, Carla, Zane and Jake Lowe, as well as to the Scott County EMS and Sheriff’s Department.

Services: Friends may visit with the Lawson family on Monday, July 5, 2021 at the chapel of Four Oaks Funeral Home in Huntsville from 6 p.m. until 9 p.m. Funeral service will be on Tuesday, July 6, 2021 at Bull Creek United Baptist Church, at noon, with Bro. Carlie Duncan and Bro. J.R. Massengale officiating. Music will be provided by the Antioch Church Choir. Burial will follow in the Bull Creek Cemetery. Pallbearers will be Randy Joe Henry, Adam Chambers, Austin Washam, Travis Harness, Dale Byrd, Samuel Terry, Justin Byrd and Justin Losey.

Arrangements by Four Oaks Funeral Home in Huntsville.

Independent Herald
Founded in America's 200th year, in the spirit of '76, the Independent Herald is the award-winning voice of Scott County, Tenn. and Big South Fork Country — the heart of the Cumberlands!

