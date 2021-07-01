- Advertisement -
Updated:

Big South Fork campgrounds near capacity for holiday weekend

By Independent Herald

BANDY CREEK — Planning to camp in the Big South Fork National River & Recreation Area over the holiday weekend? If you don’t already have your campsite reserved, you might be out of luck.

As of Thursday evening, campsites were quickly filling up at the two campgrounds on the Tennessee side of the national park.

For Saturday night, 17 tent sites remained available at Bandy Creek Campground. There were no sites with electric and water hookups available at Bandy Creek.

Bandy Creek features 181 campsites, including 96 trailer sites.

At Station Camp Campground, only one site remained. Station Camp has only standard electric sites.

On the Kentucky side of the park, there were several sites still available at the Bear Creek Horse Camp, but none of the 45 sites at Blue Heron Campground remained available.

Nearby campgrounds were also filling up fast. Pickett State Park Campground was sold out for Saturday night, as was Frozen Head State Park’s Big Cove Campground.

The 4th of July holiday weekend is one of the busiest times of year for the Big South Fork NRRA, with most of the best backcountry campsites also taken. There are no officially designated backcountry camping sites, but backcountry camping is permitted throughout much of the national park. A permit is required.

The swimming pool at Bandy Creek will also be open on Friday, Saturday, Sunday and Monday. The pool will be open to everyone, not just campers, but there is limited capacity due to Covid-19. An entry fee is required.

Independent Herald
Contact the Independent Herald at newsroom@ihoneida.com. Follow us on Twitter, @indherald.
Founded in America's 200th year, in the spirit of '76, the Independent Herald is the award-winning voice of Scott County, Tenn. and Big South Fork Country — the heart of the Cumberlands!

