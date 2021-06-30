Home Obituaries Obituary: James Harold Davis, 72
Obituaries
Updated:

Obituary: James Harold Davis, 72

By Independent Herald

James Harold Davis, of Winfield, passed away on Monday, June 28, 2021 at the Huntsville Post-Acute Care & Rehab Center in Huntsville, Tenn. He was 72.

Life: Born in Oneida, Tenn. on Jan. 17, 1949, James was the son of the late Vera Davis.

Preceded in death: In addition to his mother, James was preceded in death by a grandmother and sister, Ruth Ann Davis.

Survivors: James is survived by his ex-wife, Kathy Davis; brother, Lonnie Davis; best friend, Crawford Stephens; and many other relatives and friends.

Services: James’ request was cremation.

Arrangements by West-Murley Funeral Home.

Independent Herald
Contact the Independent Herald at newsroom@ihoneida.com. Follow us on Twitter, @indherald.

Founded in America's 200th year, in the spirit of '76, the Independent Herald is the award-winning voice of Scott County, Tenn. and Big South Fork Country — the heart of the Cumberlands!

