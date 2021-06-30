Obituary: Gary Jones, 72

Gary Jones departed this life on Monday, June 28, 2021, at his home in the Mountain View community of Scott County. He was 72.

Life: Born June 3, 1949 to the late Ernest Jones and Pauline West Jones, Gary was a loving husband, father and papaw. He loved going to church, playing guitar and spending time with his family. He was a member of the Black Creek United Baptist Church, where he served as a deacon for 39 years. He was also a member of Scott County Lodge #670.

Preceded in death: In addition to his parents, Gary was preceded in death by a son, Timothy Scott Jones; father- and mother-in-law, Granville and Flonnie Rich; brothers and sisters, Robert “Bob” Jones, Nathan Ronnie Jones, Elbert Dennis Jones, Harold Gene Jones and wife Ethel, Georgia May King and husband Lee, Eva Draughn and husband Everett, and Loretta Jones; brothers- and sisters-in-law, Gene Rich, Richard Dale Phillips, Elbert “Eb” King, Ralph Rich, Phyllis Thompson and husband James, Jean Helen Rich and Kathleen Rich.

Survivors: Gary is survived by his wife of 51 years, Duretta Jones; daughters, Tammy Loggins and husband Tim, and Pam Lloyd and husband George; son, Eric Jones and wife Ashley; grandchildren, Ashley Carroll and husband Tyler, Brittany Harness and fiancé Nick Anders, Emilie Jones, Amber Rosenbaum and husband Dave, Philip Lloyd and wife Samantha, Destiney Young and husband A.J., Sarah Lloyd, Elijah Lloyd, September Isabell, Brantley Jones and Nevaeh Jones; great-grandchildren, Baylie, Peyton, Madison and Sawyer Carroll, Lucas, Annaleigha and Ashlynn Anders, Shyane Rosenbaum, Braydon Lowe and Leah Allen; brothers- and sisters-in-law, Betty Jones, Elizabeth Jones, Rita Jones, Christine Phillips, Lillie Mae King, Norma Rich, David Rich and wife Linda, and Mark Rich and wife Cora; close nieces and nephews, Jesse and Carol Ellis, and Jerry and Shirley Stephens; and many other relatives and friends.

Services: Friends may visit with the Jones family on Wednesday, June 30, 2021, from 6 p.m. until time of the funeral service at 8 p.m. in the chapel of Four Oaks Funeral Home in Huntsville. A Masonic Rites service will be conducted by Lodge #670, with the funeral service immediately following, officiated by Bro. Michael Carroll and Bro. Robert Blankenship. Music will be provided by Cindy Jones and Cindy Webb. Burial will be Thursday, July 1, 2021 at 11 a.m. in the Black Creek Crossroads Cemetery. Pallbearers will be Eric Jones, Jesse Ellis, Philip Lloyd, Elijah Lloyd, Tyler Carroll and Nick Anders. Honorary pallbearers will be A.J. Young, George Lloyd and Tim Loggins.

In lieu of flowers, the family is requesting donations be made to the Gary Jones Memorial Fund, c/o Four Oaks Funeral Home, P.O. Box 410, Huntsville, TN 37756.

Arrangements by Four Oaks Funeral Home of Huntsville.