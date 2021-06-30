Home Obituaries Obituary: Danny Chambers, 72
Obituaries
Updated:

Obituary: Danny Chambers, 72

By Independent Herald

Danny Chambers, of Winfield, passed away on Thursday, June 24, 2021 at the Turkey Creek Medical Center in Knoxville, Tenn. He was 72.

Life: Born in Winfield on March 27, 1949, Danny was the son of the late William J. and Imagene Chambers.

Preceded in death: In addition to his parents, Danny was preceded in death by his sister, Katherine Collins.

Survivors: Danny is survived by his sons, Danny Chambers and Joseph Chambers, and many other relatives and friends.

Services: Friends may visit with the Chambers family on Wednesday, June 30, 2021 from 5 p.m. to 6 p.m. in the chapel of West-Murley Funeral Home in Oneida.

Arrangements by West-Murley Funeral Home.

Independent Herald
Founded in America's 200th year, in the spirit of '76, the Independent Herald is the award-winning voice of Scott County, Tenn. and Big South Fork Country — the heart of the Cumberlands!

