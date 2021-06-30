- Advertisement -
Lambert to serve as co-defensive coordinator at Cumberlands

By Independent Herald

Former Oneida head coach Tony Lambert will serve as co-defensive coordinator at University of the Cumberlands / IH File Photo

WILLIAMSBURG, Ky. — Former Oneida head coach Tony Lambert will serve as co-defensive coordinator at University of the Cumberlands, and coach inside linebackers.

Matt Rhymer, the university’s head football coach, made that announcement on Wednesday, as he welcomed Lambert and former Patriot player Matthew Castner to his staff.

“Coach Lambert is a great addition to our staff in all regards and brings a level of accountability, discipline, organization, and loyalty that we need to have,” said Rhymer.  “I believe our athletes will buy into his leadership on defense and as a team overall.”

Lambert will serve as co-defensive coordinator with Stephen Wells, who has been in that role for three seasons.

Lambert announced in late April that he was stepping down as head coach at Oneida and would not be back in a teaching role at the high school. He and Rhymer had maintained a close personal relationship since Rhymer spent one season as an assistant on Lambert’s staff while he was an up-and-comer in the coaching profession, and it had long been assumed that Lambert would eventually move up to the college ranks to join Rhymer’s staff in Williamsburg.

After a lengthy career as defensive coordinator at Anderson County, Lambert — a graduate of Scott High School — was hired by Oneida in 2005 to serve in the same capacity there. He moved up to head coach in 2007, and in 2008 led the Indians to an undefeated regular season and a berth in the Class A state semifinals.

After stepping down following the 2008 season, Lambert returned to Oneida as head coach in 2012, spending another nine seasons on staff. He exits with 90 wins, second most all time in the school’s history, behind Jim May. His teams never failed to make the playoffs in 12 seasons as a head coach, including 11 at Oneida and one at Scott High.

Jimmy May has been named as Lambert’s successor at Oneida.

At University of the Cumberlands, Lambert will be in charge of recruiting Tennessee for Rhymer. He is well-known in coaching circles within the Volunteer State, and is highly regarded among his peers.

