Flood watch issued for Scott County, East Tennessee

By Independent Herald

The National Weather Service has issued a Flood Watch for Scott County, along with most of the rest of East Tennessee and eastern Kentucky.

The flood watch was issued in advance of an approaching cold front that is expected to deliver significant rainfall to the entire region over the next two days and result in below-average temperatures for the 4th of July holiday weekend.

The flood watch will be in effect from Thursday morning through Friday evening.

Initially, it was believed that dry conditions that have persisted in recent days would prevent a flooding threat from materializing, but it has become increasingly evident as the cold front nears that its slow-moving nature will result in prolonged periods of appreciable rainfall.

In the flood watch, the NWS forecasts 1 to 3 inches of rainfall, but also points out that as much as 4 to 5 inches of rain could fall over the northern Cumberland Plateau.

“This will likely result in some isolated flash flooding,” the NWS pointed out.

Rain chances are expected to increase fairly rapidly during the day on Thursday, with rainfall totals intensifying Thursday night.

In a forecast discussion posted Wednesday evening, the NWS’s Morristown weather forecast office pointed out that it has high confidence that rainfall totals will exceed 4 inches in localized areas, but added that it has low confidence in where those areas will be located. The issue is the chance for “training,” that is repeated storm cells that move over the same area until the slow-moving frontal boundary finally clears the region.

“I’ve definitely issued higher confidence watches, but I think there’s enough support here for one at this time,” the meteorologist noted.

The good news is that the rain is expected to clear out in time for gorgeous weather for the holiday weekend, with dry and sunny conditions expected Saturday and Sunday.

The high temperature is expected to be only 77 degrees on Saturday, a very pleasant start to the holiday weekend, though temperatures are expected to rebound quickly.

Independent Herald
Contact the Independent Herald at newsroom@ihoneida.com. Follow us on Twitter, @indherald.
Founded in America's 200th year, in the spirit of '76, the Independent Herald is the award-winning voice of Scott County, Tenn. and Big South Fork Country — the heart of the Cumberlands!

