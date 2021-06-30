- Advertisement -
Dr. Gary Phillips dies unexpectedly

By Independent Herald

Dr. Gary Phillips had practiced medicine at Mountain People’s Health Councils for the past two decades. He died suddenly Wednesday, June 30, 2021.

Dr. Gary R. Phillips, MD, died unexpectedly on Wednesday.

Mountain People’s Health Councils Inc., where Phillips practiced medicine, confirmed Dr. Phillips’ passing in a Facebook post Wednesday evening, announcing that its Winfield clinic would be closed on Thursday, July 1.

Reportedly, Dr. Phillips died around midday Wednesday. He was 65.

An internist, Dr. Phillips had practiced medicine since 1986, with most of that time spent at Mountain People’s Health Councils.

The father of two lived in Oneida with his wife, Daphne. He was a graduate of Berea University and completed medical training at Tufts Medical School in Massachusetts. His residency was at the University of North Carolina.

Most recently, Dr. Phillips was seeing patients at MPHC’s Winfield clinic, along with Dr. Stanley Swindell and nurse practitioner Shelby Potter.

Dr. Phillips was the youngest of Oneida’s Phillips brothers — the sons of Bill and Lucille Lewallen Phillips — who have been very successful in their professional lives. His oldest brother, Thomas Phillips, is a retired federal judge. Another brother, Wm. Paul Phillips, retired after a lengthy tenure as the 8th Judicial District’s attorney general. Steve Phillips is a financial advisor in Oneida, practicing with Ameriprise Financial.

Dr. Phillips also has a sister, Lynda Phillips-Madson, who enjoyed a very successful career in education, including stints as an administrator at Vanderbilt University and at the University of Virginia.

Dr. Phillips has two children, Robyn and Christian Phillips. Funeral arrangements have not yet been announced.

Independent Herald
Contact the Independent Herald at newsroom@ihoneida.com. Follow us on Twitter, @indherald.
