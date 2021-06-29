American Independence: Remembering the Scott Countians who helped win the Revolutionary War

– Advertisement –



It wasn’t until 1849, more than 60 years after the American Revolutionary War ended, that Scott County was formed by the state legislature carving out parts of Fentress, Morgan, Anderson and Campbell counties. In fact, Tennessee wasn’t yet a state when the Revolutionary War was fought; this land was claimed by North Carolina. More specifically, the northern Cumberland Plateau was Indian territory, belonging to the Cherokees.

There were no permanent white settlers yet in Scott County when the Revolutionary War was fought; a 1763 proclamation by King George III — who was still the rule of the American colonies, whether the Americans liked it or not — had banned white settlement west of the Appalachians. And very few white explorers and long hunters were venturing through this region.

Yet, Scott County very much has a heritage that can be linked to America’s fight for independence. Several men who played key roles in the war later settled down between the Big South Fork of the Cumberland River and the Cumberland Mountains, thus becoming our ancestors and helping to forge the area that would become Scott County. Several of Scott County’s first government officials were directly descended from Revolutionary War veterans.

These are the men who have been identified as Scott County’s Revolutionary War veterans, even though Scott County itself wouldn’t be formed until after each of them had died: Daniel Blevins, William Chambers, James Chitwood, Joseph Griffith, Joseph Hatfield, David Lawson, John Lawson, James McDonald, Joseph McPeters, Abel Peak, John Reed, Timothy Sexton and Dennis Trammell (and at least one name that wasn’t included but should have been, Randolph Lawson). Their names are immortalized on a plaque outside the old Scott County Courthouse in Huntsville, which was placed on July 4, 1976 — 45 years ago this week.

This is where the story of Scott County begins.

Joseph Griffith

Among Scott County’s Revolutionary War veterans, perhaps none was more accomplished than Pvt. Joseph Griffith, the ancestor of all the Griffiths who live in Scott County today.

Joseph Griffith was born in Maryland on Oct. 22, 1758. He was just 17 when he enlisted in the Revolutionary War in 1775. He served in the 7th Virginia Regiment under the command of General George Washington, the future first president of the United States.

In 1780, Griffith fought in the Battle of Musgrove’s Mill, a precursor to the Battle of Kings Mountain. At Musgrove’s Mill, the Continental Army defeated the Tories and shifted the momentum of the war.

Griffith had earlier fought in the battles of Petersburg and Richmond, and he would later fight in the Battle of Guilford.

One year later, in October 1781, Griffith was at the Siege of Yorktown, Va., the last major battle of the war. It was at Yorktown that General Washington led the combined forces of American and French troops to a decisive victory over British Lt. General Charles Cornwallis, effectively ending the war.

Griffith was one of Washington’s personal bodyguards that day, and witnessed Lord Cornwallis handing over his sword to General Washington. It was at that moment that the United States of America were truly free, having secured their independence.

Griffith’s final assignment before being discharged was to help guard the British prisoners as they were led from Yorktown to King and Queen County, Va., near the historic Apple Tree Church.

Following the war, Griffith was given a land grant along Brimstone Creek, enticing him to move with his family to what would later become Scott County.

All of the modern-day Griffiths in Scott County are said to be descended from Joseph Griffith. He married Phoebe Hudson in Virginia in 1792, and they had six children. The family moved to Brimstone Creek in the early 1800s. Their oldest son, Fielding Griffith, was awarded a land grant in what would become Scott County for his service in the War of 1812, when America once again defeated the British. His granddaughter, Matilda Griffith, married Lewis “Luke” Peak, the son of another Revolutionary War veteran, Pvt. Abel Peak. Another of his sons-in-law, Pvt. William Sexton, also fought in the War of 1812.

Griffith and his wife are buried in the Goad Cemetery at Brimstone.

Abel Peak

Abel Peak was born in Buckingham County, Va., and migrated to Glenmary after the war.

Peak was at the Battle of Kings Mountain in October 1780, when Patriots from East Tennessee, Virginia and North Carolina scored a decisive victory over the Tories under British Major Patrick Ferguson, who ere attempting to retreat to the protection of Lord Cornwallis’s main army.

By that point in the war, the British had concentrated their efforts on the southern colonies, essentially writing off the north. Charleston had fallen to the British, and there were rumors of a deal that would see the southern colonies ceded to the British and the war ended. Under that deal, America would have consisted of 10 states instead of 13.

Eager to turn the tide, militia leader Col. John Sevier and others led the so-called “Overmountain Men” from west of the Blue Ridge Mountains in an assault on the Tories. They were inspired in part because Ferguson had written to them months earlier, telling them that if they did not “desist from their opposition to the British army, and take protection under his standard, he would march his army over the mountains, hang their leaders, and lay their country waste with fire and sword.”

That threat inspired Sevier and Col. Isaac Shelby to raise their militias and attack Ferguson’s army, which consisted almost entirely of American colonists who were loyal to the crown. The patriots marched all night to reach Kings Mountain, taking Ferguson and his troops completely by surprise. What resulted was the largest American-on-American fight of the war. In less than an hour, Ferguson had been killed and every single one of his troops either killed or taken captive. Thomas Jefferson called it the turning point in the war.

Twelve months later, Peak was at Yorktown when Cornwallis surrendered, effectively ending the war. Though there’s no evidence the two men knew each other, Pvt. Joseph Griffith was also at Yorktown as one of General George Washington’s personal bodyguards. After the war, and after both had moved with their families to what would later become Scott County, Peak’s son married Griffith’s granddaughter.

Peak married Lydia Jones in Virginia in 1794. The family moved to Glenmary sometime prior to the War of 1812. Peak, his son Luke, his daughter-in-law Matilda (Joseph Griffith’s granddaughter) and at least one other person are buried in a small cemetery with unmarked field stones on private property off Campground Road between Glenmary and Mill Creek.

James McDonald

Also at the Battle of Kings Mountain was Pvt. James McDonald, born in Cumberland County, N.C. and serving in the North Carolina militia before receiving a land grant in what would become Scott County after the war had ended.

McDonald fought Indians on the Catabaw River early in the war, and was also in the battles of Stono Ferry, Camden, Ramsour’s Mill and the Siege of Ninety-Six. At the Battle of Cowpens, McDonald was one of about 150 militiamen who took the front line against the British, helping to screen the regulars of the Continental Army as the colonists scored a decisive victory that was the beginning of reclaiming control of South Carolina from the British.

McDonald married Sarah Cox in North Carolina in 1797. They moved to the Huntsville area in the early 1800s and had 11 children. One of their sons, Allen McDonald, was Scott County’s first Court Clerk and fought with the Union in the Civil War (he died of camp fever during the war, shortly after being captured by the Rebels and later escaping).

McDonald died in 1848 and was buried in the Winona Cemetery. Sarah, who was 17 years younger, lived until 1873. A newspaper article at the time of her death claimed that she was 125 years old, though that’s unlikely. It’s believed that she was probably buried at Winona Cemetery, as well.

Joseph McPeters

It’s possible that no Scott Countian saw more action in the Revolutionary War than Joseph McPeters. He originally enlisted in 1776 and served multiple tours of duty before being captured — along with many other Americans — by Lord Cornwallis’s army at the Battle of Camden in August 1780.

The Battle of Camden was a humiliating defeat for the Americans, and came on the heels of the British capture of Charleston, helping to strengthen their momentum in the southern theater of the war.

McPeters managed to escape by swimming the Santee River, and returned home. But he wasn’t finished. He again entered the war in November 1780, and would fight in the Battle of Cowpens in January 1781 and the Siege of Ninety-Six in May and June 1781 before finally returning home for good.

Born in 1761 in Anson County, N.C., McPeters was just 15 when he first enlisted. He later moved to Tennessee and married Nancy Cross. They settled in southern Scott County, which at the time was part of Morgan County, and had four children. McPeters died in 1846. Nancy died in 1856 and is buried in the Davis Cemetery in Winfield.

James Chitwood

The town of Winfield was originally settled by Chitwoods. In fact, it was for many years called Chitwood. And it all started with James Chitwood, who served under General Thomas Sumter of South Carolina during the war.

Sumter was nicknamed the “Carolina Gamecock” by the British because of his fierce fighting style, which began after the British burned his home. Lord Cornwallis called Sumter his “greatest plague,” and Sumter is credited with helping to drive Cornwallis out of South Carolina and turn the tide of the war.

James Chitwood was born in Powhatan County, Va. in 1751. It isn’t clear whether he was at the Battle of Kings Mountain, but his dad, uncle and two of his cousins fought with the Tories in the battle. They were among the hundreds of loyalists who were captured during the battle and sentenced to hang.

Captain James Chitwood, our James Chitwood’s uncle, was one nine Tories hanged by the patriots after the battle. Two of his sons, James Chitwood’s first cousins, were also sentenced to hang, but higher commanders intervened and stopped the hangings. They later swore allegiance to the United States and were granted 99-year reprieves.

The Chitwood family was a rare example of split allegiance. While James Chitwood was a part of the rebellion against the British crown, his father, Richard Chitwood, was loyal to the crown and fought against the revolting colonists. Like his brother, Capt. James Chitwood, Richard Chitwood was captured at Kings Mountain and sentenced to hang. However, he was ultimately granted a reprieve, along with his two nephews.

Richard Chitwood never moved to Winfield. But James Chitwood and one of his cousins who had been sentenced to hang, Shadrach Chitwood, made the move. And although they were on opposing sides during the war, they lived side-by-side after the war. Shadrach Chitwood later moved to Missouri.

It has been written that James Chitwood moved to Winfield in 1795, which would make him one of the first white settlers to permanently take up residence here. He married Martha White, and they had seven children.

James and Martha lived in Piney Grove, and he ran the community’s post office from his home. Pleasant Grove, just over the mountain, is named for one of his sons, Pleasant Chitwood.

James Chitwood died in 1839 and was buried in the Chitwood Cemetery in Winfield. Martha, who died five years earlier, was also buried at Chitwood Cemetery.

William Chambers

Born in 1750 in Culpepper County, Va., William Chambers moved to Buffalo Creek in what is now eastern Scott County after the Revolutionary War.

Chambers was in his early 20s when he volunteered for service in the Continental Army. By the time he was discharged in February 1778, he had obtained the rank of sergeant. He was wounded in action in October 1777 while serving in the 4th Virginia Regiment.

The history is sketchy and some doubt has been cast, but it has been written that Chambers was captured by the Indians during the war and moved to Indian territory in Arkansas. There, he was called “Walkingstick” and “Da-Sti-Sti” and married a chieftain’s daughter, named Tar-Chee-See.

Chambers was buried in the Chambers Cemetery on Smith Creek.

Joseph Hatfield

Born in Virginia in 1740, Joseph Hatfield was in his 30s when he entered the Revolutionary War. By that time, his first wife (Elizabeth Vance) had died.

Hatfield had seven children with his first wife. She died in November 1778, just days after the birth of their seventh child, Ale. She is buried in Abingdon, Va.

Little has been written about Hatfield’s service in the war. However, he served two tours of six months each in the Virginia militia, and was regarded as an excellent Indian spy and master woodsman.

Hatfield married his second wife, Rachel Smith, in October 1779 and they had nine more children.

Hatfield may have been a part of the Hatfield clan of the infamous Hatfield-McCoy feud. He died in 1832, after moving to Scott County and is buried in the Walker Cemetery at Brimstone. Rachel died in 1858 at the age of 103 and is buried in the Reed Cemetery at New River.

David Lawson

Born in Bedford County, Va., David Lawson joined the North Carolina militia in 1780 and served under Captain Samuel Johnson. He fought in the Battle of Cowpens, and later served as an Indian spy.

Lawson married Elizabeth Jeffers in Hawkins County in 1794, and they later moved to the Clear Fork area of Campbell County, near Jacksboro, and apparently moved to Scott County after that.

Lawson and his wife had at least five children. He died on March 1, 1852.

John Lawson

John Lawson was born sometime around 1755 in Bedford County, Va., and was the brother of David Lawson. He fought in the North Carolina militia, where the family moved from Virginia. He was involved in the Battle of Guilford in 1781, and was eventually discharged after Lord Cornwallis surrendered at Yorktown in October 1781. He had been serving 11 months by that time.

Lawson married Anna Lawson in 1775. She was his first cousin; their fathers, Bartholomew Lawson and Jonas Lawson, were brothers. After the war, the couple moved to the area that would become southern Scott County. They had 14 children. He died on Jan. 4, 1838.

Several other brothers of David and John also fought in the Revolutionary War. Randolph Lawson served in the war, while Morman Lawson served both in the Revolutionary War and the War of 1812, the latter as a corporal. William Lawson was a 2nd lieutenant in the Virginia Continental Army.

Randolph Lawson

An interesting note about Randolph Lawson: While he is not officially listed as one of Scott County’s Revolutionary War veterans, he at least once owned land here. In 1826, a court document in Campbell County noted that Lawson had purchased five acres of land on Paint Rock Creek, which would later become part of Scott County, near Huntsville.

Randolph Lawson is also listed in the 1830 federal census for Campbell County, meaning he likely lived in Scott County for at least a period of time.

By 1840, the Randolph Lawson family had moved to Clinton County, Ky. In court testimony, he stated that he had left Campbell County (which would become Scott County) in 1832. The family was on its way to Illinois, but Randolph Lawson fell ill along the way, so they stopped in Clinton County, just north of Fentress County, Tenn. He lived out the rest of his life there and died in Albany, Ky. In 1848.

While most of the children born to Randolph and Susannah Lawson moved to other parts of the country, at least one stayed on in Scott County. Lakey Katie Lawson married Thomas Chambers and they had at least eight children. Both are buried in the Chambers Cemetery at Smith Creek.

Thomas Chambers was the son of another Revolutionary War veteran, William Chambers, who is also buried in the cemetery at Smith Creek.

One of the eight children of Thomas and Kattie chambers was Riley Chambers, who served on the committee responsible for choosing a county seat for Scott County. The committee chose Huntsville. The next year, in 1850, Riley Chambers was elected Scott County’s first registrar.

Another of Randolph Lawson’s children, Elizabeth “Millie” Lawson, also remained in Scott County, and married Joseph Phillips. They had at least three children, and both are buried in the Phillips Cemetery along Bull Creek. One of their children was Jehu Phillips, who served as Scott County Trustee for six years. In 1904, Jehu Phillips — who was 86 years old at the time — wrote a lengthy article for the Cumberland Chronicle, later reprinted by the FNB Chronicle, which includes invaluable insight into early Scott County.

Why Randolph Lawson’s name wasn’t included on the plaque placed at the Scott County Courthouse in 1976 isn’t clear. Obviously, his descendants played a larger role in the formation of Scott County than perhaps any other Revolutionary War veteran.

Daniel Blevins Jr.

Born about 1753 in Botetourt County, Va., Daniel Blevins entered the Revolutionary War in 1777 and was engaged in fighting both the British and the Indians. In two separate tours, he fought against Indians in the Watauga settlements.

Daniel Blevins was the uncle of Jonathan Blevins Jr., one of the early white settlers of the Big South Fork region. Jonathan Blevins Sr. was Daniel Blevins’ brother.

Daniel Blevins and his wife, Sarah Belcher, eventually moved to the area that would become Scott County, as well. They had at least eight children.

John Reed

John Reed was born in 1760 and served in the Revolutionary War in South Carolina. He fought in the Siege of Ninety-Six.

Reed married Nancy Morris in 1783 and they moved to what would later become Scott County, settling on New River. It has been written that he and Nancy moved to New River in 1796. They had four children, the oldest of whom (Isaac) married Pariba Rachel Hatfield, the daughter of another Revolutionary War veteran who moved to Scott County, Joseph Hatfield. Isaac Reed was elected in 1850 as the first Scott County Trustee.

Reed died in December 1838 and is buried on Brimstone Creek.

Timothy Sexton

Born in New Jersey in 1750, Timothy Sexton served in the New Jersey regiment during the Revolutionary War, obtaining the rank of sergeant, and later moved to what is now Scott County.

Sexton married Esther Sisel in York County, N.C., and they had four children. He died in June 1832 and is buried in the Rob Sexton Cemetery on Brimstone, near Round Mountain. (The cemetery is actually nearer to Bull Creek, as the crow flies, than Brimstone Creek.)

Sexton was the first person to be buried in the Rob Sexton Cemetery, which is named for his great-grandson. His wife, Esther, was the second person buried there, in 1850. Their oldest son, Timothy Sexton Jr., also died in 1850 and is buried at the cemetery.

One of Sexton’s sons, William Sexton, married Rhoda Griffith, the daughter of another Revolutionary War veteran, Joseph Griffith.

Dennis Trammell

Born in Amelia County, Va. in 1759, Dennis Trammell was a militia captain during the war. He married Elizabeth Trammell in North Carolina around 1778. They moved to Winfield and had four children. He later married Martha Cooper in Kentucky in 1841. He died in 1849 and is buried in the Houk Trammell Cemetery on Alderville Road in Winfield. He was the first person buried in the cemetery.

When he was asked at a postwar pension hearing about when his service in the Revolutionary War officially began and ended, Dennis Trammell replied: “It was not an inquiry amongst the men of my company, when shall our tour of duty end … My brave companions in arms were fighting for liberty.”

Trammell first moved to North Carolina after his service in the war, where he married Elizabeth, and the couple later moved to South Carolina. There, he rejoined the war as a captain in the South Carolina militia. By that time, the British had captured Charleston and were viewed as winning the war. Trammell was captured by the Tories on one occasion, but made a dramatic escape in the dark of night and rejoined his unit.

Trammell’s outfit successfully captured Augusta, Ga., and later played a crucial role at the Battle of Cowpens, as the Americans turned the tide of the war. General Isaac Shelby personally commended Trammell for his service.

Once the war ended, Trammell purchased a farm on Capuchin Creek east of Winfield.

Dennis Trammell had a grandson also named Dennis Trammell, who was a captain in the Civil War. He was one of the first justices of the peace after Scott County was formed in 1849. While he was away from home during the Civil War, Confederates burned his home on Jellico Creek, but allowed his blind wife, Polly, to be led safely from the house. Dennis and Polly Trammell and their family spent the following winter in a cave on Jellico Creek.

Prior to moving to Scott County, the Trammell family had a proud history in Virginia. Dennis Trammell’s grandfather, John Trammell, was a successful politician who purchased a large amount of property, including the tract that would later be sold to the family of Confederate General Robert E. Lee for the building of Stratford Hall.

In June 2009, a finely-crafted monument honoring Trammell was placed at his grave.