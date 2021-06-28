Understanding prehistoric Scott County

Sometime around 1800 — nobody knows the exact date — a North Carolinian named Mikel “Grand Mikey” Low moved his family to Smokey Creek and settled on a piece of land granted to him by the government of North Carolina.

Along about the same time, a young Virginian named Richard Harve Slaven moved to the No Business Creek valley and settled on a piece of land granted to him by the Kentucky government.

Those two men are believed to have been Scott County’s first white settlers. It had only been a few decades since the first long hunters and explorers had ventured through the region, traveling old Indian trails that would eventually become the area’s main thoroughfares — like U.S. Hwy. 27, and the Monticello Road, and others.

- Advertisement -

But long before that — nearly 3,000 years, in fact — humans had settled Scott County.

These prehistoric people and their way of life was the subject of a presentation by Scott High anthropology teacher Gary Sexton at the Museum of Scott County last week.

Many self-taught historians are familiar with the Cherokee that roamed the region, using it as a hunting ground, temporarily taking up residence, and in some cases marrying into the earliest white families that were settling here.

But the first prehistoric people to utilize this remote corner of the world came long before the Cherokee, the Shawnee and the Creek Indians. The region’s indigenous people began to form tribes like those after their first encounters with white men when the Spaniards encroached upon the region for the first time in the early 17th century.

More: Watch the video of Museum of Scott County Director Gary Sexton’s presentation

Those first explorations by Europeans in what would eventually become Tennessee drastically changed life for the natives, introducing diseases that the indigenous people hadn’t previously known. It also marked the start of recorded history, as the Europeans began writing down for the generations that would follow their observations about the Native Americans and their way of life.

“Prehistoric means before history,” Sexton explained. “History means it’s written down. When it comes to Scott County, prehistoric means anything prior to the year 1600. Historic would be anything from 1600 forward. That’s when DeSoto explored the Mississippi River area, and he came into these parts and started writing down what he was seeing among Native Americans. At that point, we don’t have to guess anymore. He’s writing down what their lifestyle was like.”

Prior to 1600, during the prehistoric period, all that’s known about the early humans is what anthropologists and archaeologists are able to piece together from the artifacts that are unearthed.

That was the point of Sexton’s presentation last week — prehistoric artifacts, and how to discover them. (See related story, Page A3.)

Sexton’s Scott High students have uncovered a wealth of artifacts on archaeological digs right here in Scott County, including the bodies of a prehistoric woman and her baby in a rock shelter above New River, not far from the school. Sexton has uncovered other artifacts himself, some of them dating back as far as 3,000 years. For perspective, that’s roughly 1,000 years before a carpenter named Joseph and his pregnant wife, Mary, traveled to Bethlehem on the first Christmas night. And there were already a thriving people hunting and living in the part of North America that would become Scott County.

Those earliest “Scott Countians” were small in stature — the average prehistoric woman was about 4-9, Sexton said, and the average man was only about three inches taller — and struggled mightily for survival, hunting animals like bears, deer and elk in and around the Big South Fork and New River valleys, while gathering foods like nuts and plants.

One of the earliest artifacts found in Scott County was a beehive pot, which was determined by the anthropology department at the University of Tennessee to be about 3,000 years old. Anthropologists are able to date old artifacts using a method known as carbon-dating. It’s an accurate process, but can only be used on things that were once living.

“That means if I’ve got a rabbit bone, and the rabbit ate a plant, the plant has carbon 14 on it, therefore the rabbit will have a residual amount of carbon 14.”

The piece of pottery found by Sexton’s students wasn’t once living, obviously, but it was used to cook food that was once living, which allowed it to be carbon-dated.

There are two things that helped define life in Scott County during prehistoric times, both evident in the soil today: there’s little lime, and there’s no chert. Lime is important from an agricultural perspective, while chert is important from a tools perspective.

“The reason race horses were moved to Kentucky from Virginia is the amount of lime deposits in the soil in the Lexington area,” Sexton said. “The horses grew so much bigger and stronger because there was so much lime in the grass. They just thrived there. In Scott County, there is no lime. Zero. You don’t start finding lime until you get north into Kentucky, west into Fentress County, east into Claiborne County, and then the Knoxville area.”

The lack of lime in the soil here means that it was a poor area for growing crops. That prevented permanent settlement by prehistoric people.

“When you hear about Indian villages and Native American villages, that didn’t happen in Scott County,” Sexton said. “We couldn’t support large populations of people because agriculture wasn’t advanced enough with no lime in our ground. They could go other places and grow crops and thrive, but not here.”

So Scott County was used as a hunting ground. It was much later, after tribal civilizations began, that the Shawnee would move in from northern Kentucky and the Cherokee would move in from North Carolina. They were also here to hunt, primarily.

“They would all struggle,” Sexton said. “It was temporary here in Scott County. They moved right through here. West Tennessee was settled way before Scott County, because the soil here was so poor.”

As for chert, no naturally-occurring lime also means no naturally-occurring chert. Chert is a hard, sedimentary stone that has nodules that most know as flint. It was used by Native Americans for things like arrowheads and atlatl points.

“If you find flint in Scott County, what does that mean?” Sexton said. “Somebody brought it in.”

For that reason, if you discover flint inside a rock shelter, that means it’s an active archeological site that was likely once used by prehistoric people.

And experts can study chert and tell exactly where it comes from. For example, one of the artifacts discovered by Sexton’s students was a side-notched atlatl point that was made out of chalcedony. The chalcedony naturally occurs in North Carolina. It was found in Scott County.

“How did it get here? Somebody brought it in,” Sexton said. “And it was found deep in the ground.”

Historians divide time into periods. The paleo period ended around 3000 B.C. The archaic period is 3000 B.C. to 1000 B.C. The woodland period is from 1000 B.C. to A.D. 1000. And the Mississippian period is from A.D. 1000 to A.D. 1600. Human settlement in Scott County began during the archaic period.

By studying bits of pottery found deep in the ground inside rock shelters, Sexton and his anthropology students have been able to determine how the prehistoric people slowly advanced over time. During the archaic period, the pottery was crude, and tempered with bits of rock that were crushed. During the Mississippian period that followed, the pottery was much more advanced, with handles and tempered with mussel shells.

“As technology advances and people get smarter and better at doing things, they have more time on their hands,” Sexton said. “The archaic people advanced and we started finding things like bow and arrows.”

The first arrows were made of river cane — the same plant that the first white settlers, continuing down through the generations to today, would use to stick beans with. The vanes were made of turkey feathers that were fixed to the cane with sinew wrappings. The arrowheads were made of flint. And the arrows were lethal, plenty capable of bringing down a black bear or an elk.

“It was so much better than throwing a spear at something,” Sexton said. “This was a huge advancement in technology. When that came along, the woodland area began. They got smarter and smarter. They were hunting more efficiently, they started growing more food.”

And, because efficiency means more idle time, the woodland era is also when arts began to show up. Totems came into existence.

“The archaic people, they’re fighting for their lives,” Sexton said. “They’re starving to death. They’re trying to survive. The Mississippian people, they’ve figured it out.”

Sexton said those early people of the Cumberlands relied on things like deer meat, black walnuts. And, perhaps surprisingly, one of the most important foods to the prehistoric in this region were freshwater mussels, like the ones that can still be found today in the rivers here.

A single mussel has more calcium than a glass of milk, and is also rich in iron. Sexton said that his classes have found mussel middens on their digs. A mussel midden is simply mussel shells stacked, one on top of the other, in the back of rock shelters.

“They’re sometimes three feet high,” he said. “They’re garbage piles. They would eat them, then throw the shells into the back of the rock shelter.”

The mussel shells would also be ground up and mixed with clay as a tempering agent for pottery. Sexton said that later pottery, crafted during the Mississippian era, began to include tiny white speckles that were the bits of mussel shell.

Nuts — especially black walnuts, though chestnuts, hickory and a variety of other edible nuts grew in abundance here — were vitally important, as well.

A cup of black walnuts, Sexton said, contains 607 calories, including 513 fat calories — more than a Big Mac from McDonald’s.

“That’s amazing,” he said. “They needed that in the winter time, especially. And what’s cool about gathering the walnuts, the hickory nuts, the hazelnuts and all these nuts we have in Scott County is that they don’t run from you. You don’t have to sneak up on them. They lay there for the taking. They’re easy to pick up.”

Another item that Sexton said is always present inside rock shelters is bones that have been broken open.

“We may not find a lot of arrowheads, or atlatl points, or knives, or whatever. But we will always find bones,” he said.

The reason for breaking open the bones was to get to the marrow inside. Rich in iron, bone marrow was used by the prehistoric people as butter, among other things.

So why are the artifacts usually found in rock shelters? Simple. That was home.

“Don’t let anyone tell you there were teepees in Scott County,” Sexton said. “Really there weren’t many wigwams in Scott County. They really lived in rock shelters.”

When prehistoric people moved through — to hunt or for other purposes — they would usually travel in groups of 12 to 14, choosing rock shelters that faced the east or southeast for sunlight purposes, and that were near a water source.

A forthcoming related article will feature on how to discover prehistoric artifacts.