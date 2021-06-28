Home Obituaries Obituary: Janis Owens, 80
Obituaries
Updated:

Obituary: Janis Owens, 80

By Independent Herald

Janis Fae (Jig) Mason Owens went to be with the Lord on Saturday, June 26, 2021. She was 80.

Life: Janis was born on Feb. 11, 1941 to the late Rebecca “Becky” Mason. She was a member of the Fairview Baptist Church. She loved to embroider, go fishing, and watch football, especially her favorite teams: Scott High, UT and the Redskins.

Janis worked as a substitute teacher in the Scott County School System for 16 years and worked as a secretary at Scott High School for 10 years. She helped some on the beginning of the Museum of Scott County, where she served as secretary. She and her husband, Odis, donated several items to be displayed at the museum.

Preceded in death: In addition to her parents, Janis was preceded in death by her grandparents, Felin and Stella Mason, who raised her, and Pat and Allie Patterson; eight uncles, D.T., Clifford, Bill, Phillip, Raymond, Elmer, F.M. and Clyde Mason; and three aunts, Mary Ward, Susie Acres and Pauline Mason.

Survivors: Janis is survived by her husband of 61 years, Odis Owens; three daughters, Denise Lloyd and husband Jackie, Elaine Lowe and husband Randy, and Janet Lowe and husband Dewayne; one son, Michael Owens and wife Linda; eight grandchildren, Jessi Strunk, Jennifer Manis, Keshia Bass, Megan Mills, Kevin Lloyd, Craig Owens, Dalton Lowe and Austin Lowe; 10 great-grandchildren whom she loved so much, Callie and Casen Strunk, Ava and Emma Bass, Jolee and Amelia Manis, Rylee and Ryan Mills, and Cooper and Clayton Lowe, and her 11th great-grandchild, Tobias Owens, who is due anytime; her little brother, Ralph Mason and wife Pat; special friend Bernie Mason, who called her every morning; and many other cousins, family and friends.

Services: Friends may visit with the Owens family Tuesday, June 29, 2021 in the chapel of Four Oaks Funeral Home in Huntsville from 6 p.m. to 9 p.m.  Funeral service will be 12 p.m. Wednesday, June 30, at Fairview Baptist Church with Bro. Michael Ray Jeffers and Bro. Billy Lowe officiating. Music will be provided by Bill and Angeletta Pace and Jodi Jeffers. Burial will follow in the Owens Memorial Cemetery at Smokey Junction. Pallbearers will be Craig Owens, Dalton Lowe, Austin Lowe, Aaron Bass, Mike Manis, David Mills, Ralph Mason and Curt Mason. Honorary pallbearers will be Colby Strunk and Kevin Lloyd.

Arrangements by Four Oaks Funeral Home in Huntsville.

