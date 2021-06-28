- Advertisement -
Home News Region/State New law strengthening penalties for crimes against children set to take effect
NewsRegion/State
Updated:

New law strengthening penalties for crimes against children set to take effect

By Independent Herald

NASHVILLE — Several new laws protecting children are set to take effect on July 1 in Tennessee.  This includes major Truth in Sentencing legislation ensuring parole and probation are not options for those found guilty of certain violent crimes that historically target women and children.  These crimes include child abuse, child sexual abuse, felony solicitation of a minor and producing child pornography.  It is sponsored by Lt. Governor Randy McNally and Judiciary Committee Chairman Mike Bell, R-Riceville, in the Tennessee Senate.

“This Republican majority has always made cracking down on crimes against children a priority,” said McNally.  “This year has been no different.  Part of criminal justice reform is drawing a bold, bright line between those crimes for which we can show mercy and allow some flexibility in sentencing and those we cannot.  Crimes against children simply cannot be tolerated. A society that does not protect its children is not worthy of calling itself one. I am proud of all the legislation we passed this year specifically to protect children and commend the sponsors for their excellent work.”

July 1 also marks the enactment of Evelyn Boswell’s Law which provides that parents in Tennessee who do not report children missing to law enforcement within 24 hours could face Class A misdemeanor charges.  Sponsored by Senator Jon Lundberg, R-Bristol, the legislation was named after a Sullivan County 15-month-old who was found dead after her mother failed to report her missing to the authorities for months.

Lundberg also sponsored Eli’s Law, which will also take effect on Thursday.  It was named after a child subjected to traumatizing levels of parental abuse, even though his older brother had been removed from the parents’ custody for both neglect and abuse.  This legislation helps prevent such tragic situations by giving the court that previously decided the first child’s case the ability to take further action needed to protect children.

- Advertisement -

Protection of children is the impetus of another law that will go into effect July 1 requiring adoptive parents receiving subsidies to annually provide the Department of Children’s Services (DCS) with medical or school enrollment records in order to ascertain a health check.  The new law was passed after the horrific deaths of two Roane County children.  The arrest warrant said the children were caged in isolation and fed a “starvation diet of light bread and water” by their adoptive parents.  Authorities believe the children were buried several years before discovery, while the adoptive parents continued receiving financial benefits.  Sponsored by Senator Ken Yager (R-Kingston), it authorizes DCS to initiate a face-to-face visit if the adoptive parent fails to provide the documentation and foul play might be suspected.

Other child protection laws that will take effect on Thursday include:

• A new statute sponsored by Bell requiring a person convicted of the facilitation of rape of a child or aggravated rape of a child serve their full sentence, followed by community supervision for life;

• A new law sponsored by Senator Dawn White, R-Murfreesboro, removing the statute of limitations for any commercial sex trafficking offense committed against a child on or after July 1, 2021 as many victims don’t immediately report due to trauma or fear of retaliation;

• Legislation sponsored by Senator Paul Rose, R-Covington, which ensures that a juvenile convicted of conduct that would constitute rape if committed by an adult cannot work or volunteer at a place that is in close or frequent contact with children;

• A new law sponsored by Senator Kerry Roberts, R-Springfield, expanding the definition of “severe child abuse” to involve a child’s exposure to certain extremely dangerous or illegal drugs; and

• A new law sponsored by Senator Paul Bailey, R-Sparta, which expands the definition of child neglect and endangerment to include the exposure of a child to methamphetamines and other dangerous drugs.

Independent Herald
Contact the Independent Herald at newsroom@ihoneida.com. Follow us on Twitter, @indherald.
- Advertisement -

Join our mailing list

We will not sell or spam your email address.

- Advertisement -

Stay Connected

10,239FansLike
1,280FollowersFollow
1,692FollowersFollow

The Latest

Region/State

New law strengthening penalties for crimes against children set to take effect

Independent Herald - 0
NASHVILLE — Several new laws protecting children are set to take effect on July 1 in Tennessee.  This includes major Truth in Sentencing legislation ensuring...
Read more
Local News

Understanding prehistoric Scott County

Ben Garrett - 0
Sometime around 1800 — nobody knows the exact date — a North Carolinian named Mikel “Grand Mikey” Low moved his family to Smokey Creek...
Read more
E-Edition

E-Edition: July 1, 2021

Independent Herald - 0
Read more
Obituaries

Obituary: Janis Owens, 80

Independent Herald - 0
Janis Fae (Jig) Mason Owens went to be with the Lord on Saturday, June 26, 2021. She was 80. Life: Janis was born on Feb....
Read more
- Advertisement -

Related Stories

Region/State

FBI seeks public’s help in identifying victims of accused sexual predator

Independent Herald - 0
KNOXVILLE — The Federal Bureau of Investigation is seeking the public's help in identifying potential victims of a Chattanooga man who has been indicted...
Read more
Region/State

Yager announces funding to help Tennesseans struggling with housing needs and homelessness

Independent Herald - 0
NASHVILLE — Tennesseans who are delinquent on their mortgages, facing foreclosure and loss of utilities, will now have some help from the state. Sen. Ken...
Read more
Region/State

Yager elected chairman of TACIR

Independent Herald - 0
NASHVILLE — State Sen. Ken Yager, R-Kingston, was elected Wednesday as chairman of the Tennessee Advisory Commission on Intergovernmental Relations (TACIR). The 25-member group...
Read more
Region/State

Tennessee begins crackdown on fraudulent unemployment claims

Independent Herald - 0
Out-of-work Tennesseans who are milking the unemployment insurance system may soon find their benefits cut off, and even be asked to repay the funds...
Read more
Region/State

‘No longer a health emergency’: Governor will not renew covid orders

Independent Herald - 0
NASHVILLE — Saying Covid-19 is "no longer a health emergency in our state" and that "a widely available vaccine changes everything," Tennessee Gov. Bill...
Read more
- Advertisement -

Founded in America's 200th year, in the spirit of '76, the Independent Herald is the award-winning voice of Scott County, Tenn. and Big South Fork Country — the heart of the Cumberlands!

Editor Picks

State’s small business liaison offers assistance for Scott County business owners

Local News Independent Herald - 0
Most people are familiar with the State Comptroller's Office only through news of fraud indictments involving rogue government employees. After all, the most visible...
Read more

Hike of the Week: Maude’s Crack and No Business

Outdoors Independent Herald - 0
Distance: 5.5 miles Elevation Gain: 675 ft. Difficulty: Difficult Trailhead: Terry Cemetery Features: Geology, history Minnie “Maude” Roysden must have felt like she had discovered a gold mine the...
Read more

New River Run, all-you-can-eat pancakes, parade and fireworks: A big 4th on tap in Huntsville

Local News Independent Herald - 0
HUNTSVILLE — The itinerary for the annual Firemen’s Fourth Festival: An all-you-can-eat pancake breakfast beginning at 7 a.m., the New River Run 5K/10K also...
Read more

Latest News

New law strengthening penalties for crimes against children set to take effect

Region/State Independent Herald - 0
NASHVILLE — Several new laws protecting children are set to take effect on July 1 in Tennessee.  This includes major Truth in Sentencing legislation ensuring...
Read more

Understanding prehistoric Scott County

Local News Ben Garrett - 0
Sometime around 1800 — nobody knows the exact date — a North Carolinian named Mikel “Grand Mikey” Low moved his family to Smokey Creek...
Read more

E-Edition: July 1, 2021

E-Edition Independent Herald - 0
Read more

Subscribe to our newsletter

Stay in the know by signing up for our newsletter.

We will never sell or spam your email address.

© Independent Herald/Liberty Press Inc. | Oneida, TN