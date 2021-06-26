Obituary: Wyvonda West Marcum, 85

Wyvonda West Marcum departed this world Saturday, June 26, 2021. She was 85.

Life: Born April 29, 1936 in Oneida, Wyvonda was the daughter of Mabel Cecil, Arther J. (Butch) West and Kenny Cecil. She was a member of La Vergne Free Will Baptist Church.

Preceded in death: In addition to her parents, Wyvonda was preceded in death by her husband, Franklin D. Marcum; her son, Glenn Marcum; two daughters, Sheila Marcum and Pam Reynolds; five brothers, Tom West, Bill West, Rodney West, Charles West and David West; and her daughter-in-law, Diana Davis Marcum.

Survivors: Wyvonda is survived by her brother, Danny West; two sons, Gary Marcum of Anderson and Steve Marcum and wife Rhonda of Murfreesboro, Tenn.; daughter, Tela Barker and husband Mike; seven grandchildren and 10 great-grandchildren; and many other relatives and friends.

Services: Friends may visit with the Marcum family on Monday, June 28, 2021, from 10 a.m. until time of the funeral service at 11 a.m. in the chapel of Jones & Son Funeral Home in Oneida, with Rev. Gary Marcum, Rev. Steve Marcum and Mike Barker officiating. Burial will follow in the Marcum-Kidd Cemetery.

Arrangements by Jones & Son Funeral Home.