Obituary: Wilma Jean Jeffers, 87

Wilma Jean Jeffers passed away on June 22, 2021. She was 87.

Life: Wilma was born on July 14, 1933 in the coal mining community of Norma, Tenn. In 1954, she married Kermit Jeffers. In 1961, they moved to Athens, Ga. Wilma owned and operated Wilma’s Beauty Salon for over 40 years and after retiring as a hair stylist worked at Lord & Stephens Funeral Home as a greeter, which she dearly loved. She loved her friends and customers and made many friendships over the years. She always wore a smile and would go out of her way to help anyone in need. She was of the Baptist faith.

Wilma was the daughter of the late Rev. Roy Lowe and Mary Elizabeth Lowe.

Preceded in death: In addition to her parents, Wilma was preceded in death by her husband, Kermit R. Jeffers, and brothers, Ralph W. Lowe and Hank H. Lowe.

Survivors: Wilma is survived by her sons, Gary Jeffers and wife Lynne of Danielsville; Bruce Jeffers and wife Kim of Winterville; Tony Jeffers and wife Gaye of Watkinsville; and John Jeffers of Athens; sister, Phyllis Jane Marcum of Clinton, Tenn; nine grandchildren and 16 great-grandchildren.

Services: The Jeffers family will receive friends at Lord & Stephens East on Sunday, June 27, 2021, from 2 p.m. until 3:30 p.m. Graveside services will follow at 4 p.m. at Athens Memory Gardens in Georgia with Rev. Ray Finger officiating. Memorials may be made to Developmental Disabilities Ministries, ddmga.org.

Arrangements by Lord & Stephens Funeral Home East.